The controversial Dominique Savoie to reinforce the health

Dominique Savoie (center) had been suspended from his post of deputy minister of Transportation in may 2016 in the wake of the controversy raised by the analyst Annie Trudel, who had been hired by the former minister of Transport Robert Poëti to shed light on irregularities in the MTQ.
21 April 2020 19h27
Updated at 20h34
Elizabeth Fleury
The ex-deputy minister for Transport Dominique Savoie will come as soon as Wednesday, in support to the health to assist the government’s resources to manage the exceptional situation caused by the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The government Legault made the announcement in a statement released late afternoon, Tuesday. The appointment of Dominique Savoie directly reports to the top civil servant, Yves Ouellet, secretary general and clerk of the executive Council.
“In front of the exceptional situation caused by the pandemic of COVID-19, it is important to consolidate the operations and to lend hand-strong to the ministerial teams in place. As well, Ms. Savoy will be joining its talent to that of Mr. Yvan Gendron, deputy minister of Health and social Services. While Mr. Gendron will focus on the clinical component, Ms. Savoie will ensure the smooth running of the actions in link with the operational aspects of the Department, including infrastructure, equipment and supplies,” says the government.
Dominique Savoie, deputy minister of the ministry of Energy and natural Resources since February 2018. The interim appointment of his successor will be Wednesday at the session of the Council of ministers, specified in the press release.
Ms. Savoy had been suspended from his post of deputy minister of Transportation in may 2016 in the wake of the controversy raised by the analyst Annie Trudel, who had been hired by the former minister of Transport Robert Poëti to shed light on irregularities in the MTQ. Annie Trudel and the official Louise Boily had exposed a culture of intimidation under the leadership of Ms. Savoy.
Dégommée of Transport, Dominique Savoie had been reassigned to the Secretariat to the jobs above, while keeping her annual salary of $ 210,000, before being appointed to the natural Resources.
The Director of criminal and penal prosecutions had decided in 2017 not to bring charges in response to allegations of production of false documents and of intimidation that were Ms. Savoie and other senior officials of the MTQ.
In march 2018, the member caquiste Eric Cairo, was said in the room that Dominique Savoie was a “bad director”.
Last week, the government Legault has proceeded to the nomination of ex-chief minister Gaétan Barrette, Daniel Desharnais, to the position of assistant deputy minister for special projects of the ministry of Health. The term of office of Mr. Desharnais is associated with the crisis of the CHSLD during the pandemic.