The coronavirus can change the economic mindset of people
The population of the planet has not faced such a threat since the Spanish flu, which during the period 1918-1919 died 50 million people (approximately 3% of the world population). Even by conservative estimates, COVID-19 will cost the world economy at $ 1 trillion, or 1.3% of global GDP. According to Kuta Angus (Angus Coote), analyst at Jamieson Coote Bonds, the global financial crisis of 2008 in comparison with the current events looks innocent child’s play.
A new great depression
The economic consequences of coronavirus is comparable to the scale of the great depression – the global economic crisis that began in 1929 with the stock market crash in the United States and lasted until 1939.
Because of panic, lack of information about the spread of the virus and the indecision of the governments of many countries in the indices of stock markets plummeted to record lows. Experts agree that the pandemic coronavirus followed by a serious recession, regardless of the number of victims.
Opposition to the coronavirus compared with a military operation. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the current development of events reminds him of the summer of the 40th, and he himself probably sees Winston Churchill.
Apparently, references to the past, and in particular to the period of 1939-1945., can not be avoided. But the main difference, perhaps, is that while the economy is working at full capacity. (It took the threat in the face of Hitler, to finally eradicate the high unemployment rate in Europe 1920-1930).
Today reduction performance in the second quarter of 2020 is expected to reach 20 -15%. While there is only a preliminary assessment of how the global economy will suffer from Covid-19, and these estimates range from very bad to catastrophic.
Food and health – apparently, the only segments of the economy where there is now activity. But this rise will remain absolutely unnoticed against the background of losses in other industries.
Restaurants, shops, cafes, night clubs, cinemas, gyms, stadiums, quite possibly, will stay closed for several months. And these sectors are occupied up to a third of the working population of Europe.
In General, comparing the present with the events of 1940, when factories worked around the clock, not quite appropriate. The current situation is more similar to explosion of a neutron bomb, which affects humans and not hurt the building.
The underestimation of threats
It all started with the fact that the rapid expansion of the Chinese economy in combination with traditional gastronomy has created a viral incubator. A global transport system caused a cumulative effect.
The economy generates a crisis. The cost calculations used to determine the number of hospital beds in intensive care units and stocks systems a ventilator. The basis of drug development – commercial logic that generates a range of vaccines that are in demand (until recently, consumers were more concerned about erectile dysfunction than some obscure coronaviruses).
Because of the illusion of security, we almost didn’t do anything to prevent the disaster. Despite the fact that this pandemic was predicted. In September last year, a group of experts from Global Preparedness Monitoring Board warned that there is a high risk of a pandemic, which can cause fatal respiratory pathogen, and that it is not prepared. Scientists spoke of the need for immediate decisive action. But their appeals remained unanswered.
Indicative of the amount of time required the IOC to move the Olympics. Sunk costs in the fossil fuel industry, farming, banking, private health care, etc allow you to quickly implement the conversion. Unfortunately, it turned out that the money is more important than life.
People who are denied other threats, climate change, for example, also downplayed the threat Covid-19. Among them the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, according to which, it is only a “small flu”. But the coronavirus reminds us that we are part of the material world. Because it is not necessary to go on about the liars and deniers.
The problem is not only in the coronavirus
Of course, the global situation requires urgent measures, but it is equally important to make efforts in other directions – such as forecasting and risk reduction. Because a pandemic is not the only crisis is still global warming and potential implications of uncontrolled technological progress.
Our planet has many pathological manifestations, compared to which the problem of coronavirus seems simple enough. One of the burning questions: will we be able to feed themselves? Fighting for toilet paper in supermarkets look quite ugly, and we can only hope that we don’t have to fight for food. But now more and more difficult to imagine that this can be avoided.
There is a lot of evidence that climate change will reduce our food supply. Agriculture in some regions of the planet suffers from drought, floods, fires, and insect pests. In their study, “Our last warning” mark lynas describes what can happen to food supplies by increasing the overall temperature of the planet just a few degrees:
– the temperature becomes unbearable for a person, which seems impossible agriculture in Africa and South Asia;
– animals die from heat stroke;
– air temperature exceeds the allowable lethal threshold for plant crops in the major food regions, and now they are turning to desert;
in the end, on the horizon looms the spectre of crop failure on a global scale, which has never happened before.
Global warming, coupled with population growth, lack of irrigation water, soil and pollinators could trigger famine on the planet. Today, when it seems that the products are in abundance, hundreds of millions of people are malnourished due to the unjust distribution of wealth and power.
In the future can starve billions. And, as always happens in human history, wealthy citizens will take the food out of the mouth of the poor.
Such existential questions yet, few set. From almost every food sector are the claims that their practices are environmentally friendly and do not need to change. Although in reality it is not.
In 1755, most of Lisbon was destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami, killing 75,000 people. Economy the Portuguese capital was destroyed, but in the end it managed to recover largely due to reduced dependence on British exports. The earthquake has had a profound influence on the thinkers of those times, particularly of Voltaire and Kant, and became the forerunner of the French revolution; destruction of such magnitude has shaken the theological dogmas and approved the authority of the scientific worldview. Kant, in his last book wrote that if God was some kind of intent, then, obviously, he was us to have a collective autonomy through the medium of a universal civil society.
To fully understand the value of 2020, will take years or decades. Being a truly global crisis, it is also a global turning point. But a crisis of this magnitude will never be truly resolved without a revision of the foundations of our social and economic life.
According to the records of the new York times