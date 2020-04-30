The coronavirus causes-there in children with a new disease, severe inflammatory?
The issue could be fearing the worst, but from the outset, it is important to note that the experts have not yet established a link between the COVID-19 and an inflammatory disease that affects children who are identified in some of the countries facing the pandemic.
“All paediatricians, intensivists [in Europe] are working together to see if there is place or not make the connection with the COVID-19, what I don’t know yet when I speak to you,” said Wednesday the French Health minister, Olivier Véran, the national Assembly, quoted by Agence France-Presse (AFP).
“This is something we are concerned”, had been insured the day before his british counterpart, Matt Hancock, to the radio LBC. A concern all the more acute as all the studies so far have shown that the severe forms of the COVID-19 were very rare among young people.
The alert is part of England over the last few days, with a report of the public service of health, NHS England. In the aftermath, a small number of similar cases has been noted in France, the United States, Spain, or Belgium. On the whole of the parisian hospitals, this represents “almost a score of children,” said AFP Damien Bonnet, chief of service of paediatric cardiology at the hospital Necker for sick children. “According to my French colleagues, there are others elsewhere,” he added, stressing, however, that their number in the absolute “remains limited”.
“I have seen such patients yesterday and today, and my colleagues see the last two or three weeks”, also told the AFP Sunil Sood, a specialist in infectious diseases at the children’s hospital Cohen’s Children, in New York. According to initial information available, the young patients would be aged 2 to 18 years.
No deaths
How this manifests does it? “These children have gastrointestinal symptoms, respiratory, or infectious” with “a heart attack,” said Damien Bonnet, according to whom “the most need to be helped with drugs to support the functioning of the heart.” Some of the symptoms are reminiscent of a toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease. This disease, which affects children, causes inflammation of the blood vessels.
The children live almost all for the better, even if they are in a situation réanimatoire initially,” insisted Mr. Bonnet. Similarly, all of the young patients that Dr. Sood had knowledge have seen their condition improve, even if they are not yet all out of the hospital, and none of them died.
In all the countries where these cases have been reported, some young patients received a positive diagnosis at the COVID-19, and others not. The causal link between the coronavirus and these inflammatory symptoms, therefore, is not established with certainty.
So far, the conjunction of the two speaks to the specialists, because of the emergence of cases in an epidemic of COVID-19. “It could be that the new coronavirus causes the same inflammatory response as that caused by other viruses in Kawasaki disease,” said Dr Sood, cited by AFP.
In all the countries concerned, the experts call for increased vigilance in order to better identify cases of children hospitalized for inflammatory disease, atypical, and determine whether or not the link with the COVID-19 is proved.
No case of this kind has yet been reported in Canada or in Quebec. It is also important to remember that “the vast majority of children seem to have little or no symptomatic when they are infected” by the virus of the COVID-19, indicates the national Institute of public health on its Web site.
