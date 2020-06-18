The total contamination (more than 955 000) is expected to reach the million before the end of the week.
The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in Brazil [PHOTOS]
RIO DE JANEIRO — The pandemic of sars coronavirus continues to spread strongly in Brazil, where the government says, however, that the situation is under control and the déconfinement is proceeding steadily in most States.
On Wednesday night, the last balance-sheet daily official of the ministry of Health was reporting figures close to the peak of the dead and contamination is confirmed, with 1 269 deaths and 32 of 188 additional cases during the past 24 hours.
Second is the most affected country, behind the United States, Brazil deplores the total 46 510 deaths, according to the data, which could be very far from reality, in the absence of massive campaigns of tests.