May 28, 2020 8h07
The coronavirus does not become more dangerous
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The virus SARS-CoV-2 has undergone several mutations since it appeared, but none of them seems for the moment to make it more infectious, provide researchers in the uk.
It is even possible that some of these mutations interfere with the ability of the virus to replicate, according to the newspaper “Daily Mail”.
The researchers from University College London have analyzed 31 different variants in circulating virus. Some of the mutations the most common seem to have been caused by our immune response, and not by the virus that adapts in order to remain alive.
The majority of these mutations did not change the nature of the virus, or appear to be somewhat negative. Some, however, are beneficial.
The first author of the study reminds us that it is completely normal for a virus to undergo mutations over time.
In total, the earth’s scientists have so far identified about 7000 mutations of the virus, including about 300 who seem to be able to reproduce independently.