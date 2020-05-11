The coronavirus reappears in Seoul and Wuhan
The metropolis of some 11 million inhabitants, placed at the end of January for more than two months in quarantine, has been particularly affected by the virus, which contaminated in the country close to 83 000 people and has 4 633 victims, to believe the official figures.
May 10, 2020 8h09
Updated at 22h48
Agence France-Presse
While the fear of a rebound in the pandemic invades the planet, outbreaks recur, especially in Seoul and Wuhan.
Nearly five months after its appearance in China in late 2019, the COVID-19, which has infected more than four million people, including about 280 000 are dead, has led to the containment of more than half of humanity and brought the world economy to its knees seems to be under control in a growing number of countries.
New homes
But the spectre of a second wave, or even a third, held aloft by the world health Organization (WHO), is ubiquitous.
The city of china Wuhan, where the virus had begun to strike, came to remind: authorities announced Sunday a new case, after over a month of respite after a containment draconian. Then, on Monday, China reported five new cases of coronavirus in Wuhan, the birthplace of the pandemic COVID-19.
China has reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on its territory, of which 10 are infections that are of local origin. This is the second day of double-digit increase in the number of infections is on a day. Since the 1st of may, they were maintained at less than three per day.
Among these new local case, five have been identified in the north-east of the country, near Russia and North Korea, which fear the emergence of new foci of contamination.
The city of Shulan, which has approximately 670, 000 inhabitants, has been placed in quarantine after the discovery of at least 11 cases during the end of the week, according to state television CCTV.
China had, until then, largely curbed the epidemic, according to official figures.
No new deaths linked to the new coronavirus have not been reported in the country for almost a month and the activity is gradually picking up.
In South Korea, where the progression of the virus had also been halted, the capital city of Seoul has had its side order the closure of bars and nightclubs, after new cases of COVID-19.
This new home, “made them aware that this kind of situation can occur anytime,” stressed Sunday the south Korean president Moon Jae-in. “This will not be finished before this is really finished”, has he hammered.
Also cited as an example, Germany for its part saw the critical threshold of 50 new cases per 100 000 inhabitants be crossed in three townships.
In this country, where the Bundesliga, the football championship, is scheduled to resume in the next few days, bars and restaurants have re-opened on Saturday in the regional State of Mecklenburg-Pomerania, on the shores of the Baltic.
In France, where a reopening controversial schools has been planned by the government, and three outbreaks have been detected in the west, including one after a meeting of… preparation of the new school year.
“Thanks to you, the virus has retreated. But it is still there. SAVE LIVES, STAY CAUTIOUS”, has tweeted in the early evening the president and Emmanuel Macron.
In order to limit the risk of propagation, only a part of Spain will be déconfinée. Several large cities, such as Madrid and Barcelona, remain subject to severe restrictions.
In the last 24 hours, this country has officially recorded 143 deaths of the COVID-19, the balance sheet, the lowest since march 18, is far below the maximum of 950 at the beginning of April.
Same thing in France, with 70 people dead announced Sunday night, its lowest level since the placing under a bell of its population in the 17 march.
The déconfinement will be modulated between the regions “green” and “red”, such as Paris, where the authorities call for more vigilance. Everywhere, the mask will be mandatory in public transport and actions barriers of rigour.
“Second pic”
Several other countries will also accelerate their lifting of the restrictions on Monday.
In Turkey, people over 65 years of age have benefited Sunday for four hours of their first release since march 21. “It is as if we were on vacation from 11 hours today. We are very pleased,” said Umit Daly, 81 years of age, in Istanbul.
In contrast, Russia, with more than 10,000 cases per day, has had to reinforce its device. The 200 000 cases have been achieved.
The figures in the United States, the country most grief-stricken of the planet, with nearly 80 000 people, are experiencing a downturn, with 776 deaths recorded Sunday, is the balance sheet on a daily basis, its lowest level since march. For the past several weeks, there were between 1 000 and 2 500 deaths each day.
As for Donald Trump, he sees the virus to be closer to his family. Katie Miller, the spokesperson of the vice-president, Mike Pence, has tested positive. And three members of the team anticoronavirus of the White House, including the epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, will remain in isolation after possible exposures.
The New York city mayor Bill de Blasio has expressed Sunday its “serious concern” about an increase of cases of a syndrome affecting children that scientists believe to be linked to the new coronavirus.
Bolsonaro jet-ski
In South America, Brazil deplores the fact alone officially half of the more than 20, 000 deaths in the sub-continent, a figure that experts consider it very under-rated. This has not prevented its president, Jair Bolsonaro, to jet-ski on a lake of Brasilia, according to the online media Municipalities.
In Iran, the country the most grief-stricken of the Middle East with 6 500 deaths, the re-opening of the shops is already being accompanied by a rise in contamination. This is partly due to (…) the people who are going to do shopping”, assured Massoud Mardani, the ministry of Health.
As for the Belgians, it could start as early as this Sunday of Mother’s day to receive four people to their home. “We went out to the garden, our largest table and it to keep in spite of all this sacred social distancing between each guest,” says Patrick Rodriguez, a newspaper of Brussels.