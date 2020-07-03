The coronavirus was it in Europe prior to December 2019 ?

Le coronavirus était-il en Europe avant décembre 2019 ?

July 3, 2020 11h42

The coronavirus was it in Europe prior to December 2019 ?

Claire Crossan

Glasgow Caledonian University

THE SCIENCE IN HIS WORDS / The new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) circulates may be in Europe for longer than thought.

Recent studies seem to indicate that he was in Italy as early as December 2019. Even more surprising, researchers from the University of Barcelona have found traces of the virus in samples of untreated wastewater, which date of 12 march 2019.

A study on this topic has recently been published on medRxiv, a server pre-publication. The document is currently the subject of a critical review by external experts with a view to its publication in a scientific journal. As this process of peer review is not completed, the data must be considered with caution.

For the moment, we can observe how the experiment was conducted and what they have discovered exactly the researchers.

Fairly early in the history of the SARS-CoV-2, it was found that he was in the stools of infected people. When the virus makes its way through the intestine where it can cause gastro-intestinal symptoms — it loses its outer layer of protein, but fragments of genetic material (RNA) are able to survive the journey and are excreted in the feces. At this stage, the virus is no longer infectious — at least, according to what we know until now.

However, the fact that these RNA fragments of coronavirus can be found in untreated wastewater (referred to as ” influential “) is useful for monitoring the progression of the disease. Thus, one can predict the outbreak of an epidemic a week to ten days until they were only observed in the official figures since it excretes the virus before the onset of obvious symptoms. People presymptomatic must be sick enough to be tested, obtain their results and, finally, to be admitted to the hospital as a case official, hence the delay of about a week.

This is why many countries, including Spain, watch now the sewage for traces of the sars coronavirus. In the framework of the study conducted in Barcelona, specialists in wastewater were examined frozen samples of influent collected from January 2018 to December 2019, to see at what time the virus appeared in the city.

View of Barcelona

Library The Sun

Researchers have found evidence of the presence of the virus on January 15, 2020, or 41 days before the first case the official is declared, the February 25, 2020. All samples collected prior to January were negative, with the exception of a sample of the march 12, 2019, which gave a positive PCR test result for sars coronavirus. The PCR test is the test most used to determine whether a person is suffering from Covid.

To perform a PCR test, it is necessary to take samples of saliva, mucus, wastewater, frozen or any other item in which it is thought that the virus might be present, eliminate all substances unnecessary, and then convert the RNA is a single strand of genetic material — DNA (the famous helix, double-stranded). The DNA is then “amplified” through successive cycles until the key elements of the genetic material, which exist only in the virus being sought, are sufficient in number to be detected by a fluorescent probe.

Lack of precision

In the screening assays of coronavirus, the scientists are looking at generally more than one gene. In this case, they are interested in the presence of three genes. With the sample of march 2019, they have obtained a positive result for one of the three genes, the RdRp. They have detected two regions of this gene, and the two have been detected only towards the 39ecycle amplification. (The PCR tests become less “specific” in the measure that increases the number of cycles of amplification. Scientists typically use 40 to 45 cycles.)

Several reasons may explain this positive result. The first is that SARS-CoV-2 was present in the wastewater to a very low level. The test could also have been accidentally contaminated by the sars coronavirus. Sometimes this happens in the laboratory since the positive samples are regularly handled and that it can be difficult to prevent that very small traces of a positive specimen does not contaminate others.

It is also possible that there is in the sample another RNA or DNA which is sufficiently similar to the target site to produce a positive result in the 39ecycle amplification.

It will therefore be necessary to perform other tests to conclude that the sample actually contains SARS-CoV-2, and a discovery of this magnitude must be reproduced by independent laboratories.

An invitation to the prudence

What is curious in this discovery, is that it is not consistent with the epidemiological data on the virus. The authors do not mention reports of an increase in the number of cases of respiratory diseases in the local population after the date of the sampling.

In addition, we know that the SARS-CoV-2 is very contagious, at least in its current form. If the test result is truly positive, it means that the virus was present in the population at an incidence high enough to be detected in a sample of 800 ml of wastewater, but that it was not sufficiently present to be detected during the following nine months, during which no control measure was in place.

Therefore, it is preferable not to draw definitive conclusions as other studies have not been performed.

* * * * *

This text first appeared on the website of the franco-canadian of The Conversation. Reproduced with permission.

“The science in her words” is a forum where scientists of all disciplines can take the floor, either in open letters, or excerpts from books.

Le Soleil

