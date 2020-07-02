The coronavirus would not cause damage to the toes
July 2, 2020
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – Two new studies conclude that the sars coronavirus does not seem responsible for the strange injuries to the toes or to the fingers observed in some patients.
The first study was conducted by researchers from the catholic University of Louvain, in Brussels.
Nine of the 31 patients examined had a history of frostbite. Tests have confirmed the diagnosis of frostbite in 22 of them. And even if 20 patients reported mild symptoms that could be similar to the COVID-19, no test has detected in them the presence of the virus.
The researchers come to the conclusion that these lesions are attributable to a change in the style of life, since many patients have reported a decline in their physical activity level and shown to spend a lot more time barefoot or in socks.
The second study, published in “JAMA Dermatology” by Spanish researchers, focuses on 20 children and adolescents who exhibited these lesions in the fingers or toes.
None of them had, however, symptoms of the COVID-19, and the virus has not been detected in them.
The researchers do not exclude that a quantity undetectable of virus is sufficient to cause these injuries, or yet that the patients have been unable to generate an immune response that would have enabled us to detect in them antibodies.