The coronavirus would not survive long on surfaces, according to new studies
June 11, 2020 8h28
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The duration of survival of coronaviruses on surfaces would be the all in all limited, according to two new research.
During the first study, German scientists have searched for traces of the virus on the surfaces of the residences where lived at least one infected person.
They detected virus RNA in only 3 % of the surfaces most frequently touched, such as door handles, and 15 % of the surfaces of the bathroom. They have not been able to grow the virus in the laboratory from these samples.
The RNA of the virus has not been detected in the suspended particles in the air, but the researchers caution that the method used means that these results must be interpreted with caution.
Moreover, indian researchers believe that hot weather will reduce the duration of survival of viruses on surfaces, since the heat will evaporate the droplets that contain it. The virus will dry up and then die.
On the other hand, prevent this-they, a very wet weather could protect the droplets and, at the same time, the virus.
They add in conclusion that surfaces such as wood, or the phone screens should be cleaned more often than the steel and the glass, for example. These surfaces allow droplets to accumulate, which increases the chances of survival of the virus.