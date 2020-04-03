The coronavirus, wreaks havoc in the seniors homes and NURSING homes
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The director of the Québec public health, Horacio Arruda, prime minister François Legault and the minister of Health Danielle McCann
The coronavirus, wreaks havoc in the seniors homes and NURSING homes : Quebec announced Wednesday that 519 of those resources had declared cases of infection to the COVID-19 in the walls.
“My big concern currently relates to the residences of older people. On nearly 2200 residences, there are 519 where there was at least one case “, was sorry the prime minister François Legault during his press conference daily.
The balance sheet of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is increased to 4611. In total, 307 people are admitted to hospital, and 82 of them are in intensive care. The new coronavirus has been 33 deaths in Quebec.
In the hope of reducing the incidence of infection in residences for seniors and NURSING homes, Quebec has announced that it has staff that is able to do to go and live at the hotel, paid for by the government “.
No question, however, to change a direction of the public health which allows the lifting of the isolation measures for workers ‘ asymptomatic after seven days only, said the minister of Health, Danielle McCann. “We have a context where we really need to have our staff on-site. Otherwise, in certain circumstances, which are called critical areas, you could have broken services, ” she said.
The minister has also pledged to “reorganise the work” to minimize the movement of staff from one institution to the other.
A week before the backorder
François Legault also announced that Quebec had received it Tuesday “a few orders” of medical equipment. “If you look at the different personal protective equipment, at present for a week “, he rejoiced. The day before, he said to anticipate a stock-out of here ” three to seven days “. Both the N95 masks that the masks of procedures, the gowns and the gloves might be missing in a week, he said.
The prime minister has also admitted that it is not known at what time the Québec will be the peak of the epidemic, and therefore, presumably, the end of it. “What we’re trying to have a response, that is : when will arrive the famous peak — the famous pic — is it going to arrive in two weeks, in a month ? Honestly, here, it is difficult to answer this question “, he said.
Since it is difficult to predict the arrival of the summit, it is also difficult to know “when the curve will get closer to zero,” he said. “Yes, we have scenarios that range up in the month of July to the end of the curve. “
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, is committed to unveil the scenario of the “most likely” in the next few days. “But it’s still probabilities, there. I think that there is no person in the world who is able to say with precision when is going to arrive this summit, ” he said.