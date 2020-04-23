The coroner’s Office opens in turn to a death investigation at the CHSLD Herron
The coroner’s Office announces the opening of an investigation into the dozens of deaths that have occurred at the centre of care of long-term Herron, Dorval.
12 April 2020 11h32
Updated at 21: 15
The canadian Press
Since the 13th of march, 31 of the 150 residents of the CHSLD-private, non-conventionné died. At least five of these deaths are attributable to the COVID-19, but this picture may evolve.
The mandate of the inquiry has been entrusted to the coroner Géhane Kamel.
By way of news release, the coroner’s Office states that its members intervene in cases of violent death, obscure or that may have occurred as a result of negligence.
The coroner must determine the cause and circumstances of death, in addition to formulating recommendations aimed at avoiding further tragedies.
Two other investigations are already underway, one by the ministry of Health and the other is of a criminal nature. The police Department of the City of Montreal has confirmed that his division, major crimes took in hand the folder to the request of the public Safety.
The CHSLD Herron has been placed under trusteeship by the CIUSSS of the West-of-the-Island-of-Montreal. The establishment was already a case of concern well before the outbreak of the new coronavirus. An inspection report was damning had been drafted in 2017 by the ombudsperson.
At a press conference Saturday afternoon, the president and ceo of the CIUSSS, Lynne McVey, explained that the lack of staff in the establishment was found on march 29.
The health authorities have discovered hygiene problems serious that requires staff to intervene to washing, feeding and changing residents.
A lack of cooperation on the part of the management of the CHSLD Herron would have hurt the efforts of the CIUSSS who would not have had access to the medical records that ten days later, on 8 April.
The Group Katasa, the owner of the residence Herron, has not responded to requests for comment from The canadian Press. Other institutions belonging to the same group must also be visited by inspectors from the health network.
In addition, Quebec has announced a large-scale inspection in all NURSING homes private non-contracted province.
Since the 13th of march, 31 of the 150 residents of the CHSLD Herron died.
The RESULT OF THE DISENGAGEMENT OF The STATE, UNDER THE FTQ
The crisis in the private home for the elderly Herron is the result of the disengagement of the State in the health care system, according to the president of the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) Daniel Boyer.
More than one resident in five has lost the life in this center for housing and long-term care private-Dorval, placed under supervision by the public health after having been deserted by most of its employees.
“It’s been years that we denounce the lack of resources in the public services, in the health-care system, in NURSING homes and residences for older people, particularly in the private sector. We have said many times that one day we were going to hit a wall. Well we are here and I have to have,” said the president of the FTQ.
The government has promised that the orderlies working in the private sector will see their salary increase by$ 4 per hour, a decision that welcomes the FTQ, who notes that most of the employees of the residence Herron earn only$ 14 an hour.
“As soon as they have experience, they will get hired elsewhere, they do not want to stay in these conditions, the bearing is constant and it gives the kind of situation which we are witnessing,” said Daniel Boyer in an interview with The canadian Press, adding that “Quebec would be better out, if we had invested more in the private residences.”
Daniel Boyer has offered its most sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the pandemic, but he also wished to express his admiration to the workers.
“It is not easy to give services to the elderly, in normal times, because they do not have the necessary resources, but imagine during a pandemic while the workers fall in battle!”.
The prime minister François Legault has presented this case as a case of “gross negligence”, for which the responsibility rests on the shoulders of the owner.
“When the crisis will be under control, I want that we review all ways to do so, he launched Saturday in a press conference. Is it that the government should go mingle of what is done in private homes? I think more and more that yes.”
Mr. Legault is proposing to establish standards, including a minimum level of staffing, and focus on centers, on a smaller scale.
The president of the FTQ said that he welcomed the awareness of the prime minister of Quebec, “but it will take more than words. It is going to have the boots follow the lips,” he added.
The ombudsman had reported as early as 2017 shortcomings in this accommodation centre.
Asked about the report of the ombudsperson on Saturday, the minister of Health Danielle McCann has stated that the patches had according to it been made at the time, but that the situation would have worsened since the onset of the crisis.
Since the 13th of march, no less than 31 deaths were recorded out of a total of 150 residents of the residence Herron. At least five of these deaths are attributable to the COVID-19, but this portrait will be brought to evolve as the health authorities have only recently gained access to patient records, lack of cooperation on the part of the owner of the centre. The coroner’s Office and the Montreal police Department have opened investigations.
The FTQ, the largest trade union centre in Québec, represents approximately 12 000 workers who work in private institutions for the elderly.