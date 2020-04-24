The cost of flooding in Canada could triple by 2030
Photo: Guillaume Levasseur Duty
In the spring of 2019, thousands of citizens of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, in the Laurentians, have been evacuated.
The cost of flooding could triple by 2030 in the country if Canada is not doing more to better protect themselves, suggests a new study.
According to the Aqueduct Floods, an offshoot of the think tank world World Resources Institute, the number of people affected by the flooding will more than double in the world, from about 65 million by 2020 and 132 million by 2030. The cost of the damage caused by these disasters to the urban active population, such as homes, businesses, and public infrastructure, will exceed $ 700 billion.
In comparison, the floods have cost a few thousand billion dollars during the last three decades, according to the study. Without nothing is done, it will cost in less than two years provided that over the past 30 years.
Canada will not be spared by this phenomenon. The institute is said to have found that the damage caused by the floods had been about $ 2.4 billion. If nothing is done to prevent or mitigate such disasters, the cost of the bill will rise to nearly 6.6 billion US$.
The number of Canadians affected would increase from 200,000 in 2010 to more than 350 000 in 2030. By 2050, the annual cost of flooding could rise beyond the $ 14 billion to reach a total of 431 000 people.
Flooding along coastal areas will get worse. If in 2010, the cost amounted to approximately $ 122 million, it would exceed $ 1.65 billion, or 13 times more in 2030, and this together with the measures currently existing.
Samantha Kuzma, one of the autrices of the report, said that climate change would be responsible for about a third of the increase in flood risk. But the floods can also be attributed to the population growth that would push more people and businesses to locate in areas more prone to flooding. About a quarter of the increased risk of coastal flooding can be attributed to the subsidence, or the gradual retreat of the land.
Ms. Kuzma is believed that the costs could change dramatically if the country were flood mitigation a priority. According to estimates, Canada could save more than $ 2 for every dollar invested in the construction of dikes and berms, or in the drainage.
“I hope that this will encourage us to invest in the preparation,” she said. This deserves our attention. “
Blair Feltmate, University of Waterloo, stated that this report provides further evidence that the flooding will be more important, more frequent, and more costly if the authorities do not act.
It highlights the extent to which Canadians are fortunate that the floods are not proven this spring to be a major problem. He wondered how people could join the detachment physics in the fight against the rising waters or the evacuations.
“It’s stupidly lucky, said Mr. Feltmate. Luck is not a policy on which you will rely. “