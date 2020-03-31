The cost of players will decrease by 28%
Coronavirus will lead to a reduction in transfer prices on players.
The international centre for sports studies (CIES) examined the impact of a pandemic coronavirus at the cost of players. CIES published a report on its official website, which stated that the cost of players on average reduced by 28 percent.
However, some players will fall in price even faster, it will affect the terms of the contract, the number and age of match practice this season.
As an example, CIES leads the halfback “Manchester United” the Field Pogba, whose value may drop from 65 to 35 million.
We will remind, in connection with the pandemic coronavirus almost all European Championships stopped. Also indefinitely suspended the Champions League and the Europa League.