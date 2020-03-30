“The cough was so bad that caused a gag reflex”: a history of people infected with coronavirus patients
Infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 resident of New Zealand said that in the first days of illness she was coughing so unbearable that it caused a gag reflex.
Entrepreneur Genin Crossan believes that contracted at London’s Gatwick airport, waiting for boarding the plane to Doha, where she changed trains on the way home, transfers “Radio Freedom”.
Home she returned on March 13. Her case became the 37th in New Zealand.
The woman became ill a few days: she is, despite the fact that two months has not seen her husband and children, decided to go into self-isolation and even disinfecting the filling gun at a gas station.
According to her, to confirm the diagnosis, she did everything possible to avoid infecting others.
Jenin describes his symptoms: sore throat (the first symptom that is manifested), the pressure in the chest area, fatigue and a very bad cough. At the same time it does not increased body temperature.
Note: today, many countries began to be tested even for those who have a temperature slightly above 37, or even in the norm, but there is chest pain and cough.
Crossan said that he is not worried for himself, because, despite the pneumonia, she didn’t need a ventilator, but she is very afraid for those who do not have strong immune systems or who have lung disease because they can become seriously ill. The doctor, in addition to antibiotics, was forced to prescribe her a sedative because she feels strongly for others.