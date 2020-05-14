The countries should respond to the virus by the regulatory cooperation, ” said Jean Charest
The former prime minister of Quebec, Jean Charest
The pandemic of COVID-19 offers a chance to the country, or rather imposes on them the obligation to improve their mechanisms of regulatory cooperation in the field of health, said Jean Charest.
With the beginning of their déconfinement while a vaccine against the COVID-19 has still not been found, the companies are entering a period where the degree of normality of their functioning will be based, in large part, on the ability of public authorities to monitor the evolution of infection by medical tests, was observed Wednesday in a telephone interview with The Duty the former premier of Quebec and now a partner at the law firm of McCarthy Tétrault as a particular specialist in international trade. However, these screening tests to the disease or the presence of antibodies against the virus in individuals who have already contracted (serological testing) continue to be rare and those that have been developed and approved in one country often have to take a battery of clinical trials to be approved in another country. Not would it not be a precious time if Us, Canadian, European, and Japanese recognized the value of their approval process respective ? had asked, earlier in the day, Jean Charest, and former diplomat and researcher at the Munk School of Global Affairs, University of Toronto, Deanna Horton, in an open letter sent to the media.
After all, the regulatory agencies of all these countries are based on known science, and are all looking the same : to protect the health and safety of the public.
This issue of the mutual recognition of standards of protection and approval processes of its trading partners is well-known, remember Jean Charest. “The main barriers to trade today are not tariffs, but differences in standards and regulations that are often used as false excuse to curb the entry of foreign competition. “
Several new free trade agreements, such as the one concluded between Canada and the european Union, establishing also mechanisms of cooperation in the matter. “But the process remains slow and extremely complex,” said the former prime minister, who has rightly been one of the instigators of this commercial treaty, Canada-Europe.
The next time
Things are in spite of everything. The digital application that Alberta intends to use to track the persons who may have been contaminated by a carrier of the virus, for example, has been developed in Singapore, he notes. Health Canada has also approved a first test of serological screening of the COVID-19 to country, and this test comes to us from Italy.
But the pandemic has also seen a sixty countries to remove all kinds of obstacles to the free movement of equipment and medical products, thinking that this would help to meet the needs of their own populations. How can we hope, in such a context, a tightening of the regulatory cooperation between the countries, where such cooperation is already so difficult in normal times ?
“The pandemic has revealed all sorts of gaps that need to learn the lessons for next time,” concluded Jean Charest. Because we need to be clear, this pandemic will not be the last. There will be others. “