The Supreme Court ministers met via Zoom but did not agree on whether to grant the amparo filed by the three magistrates.

This Wednesday the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation met via Zoom to analyze the case of the three judges whom the national government seeks to return to their places of origin, canceling the transfers made during the administration of Mauricio Macri. However, this meeting did not come to fruition, since they could not agree on their opinions.

Thus, they have not yet been able to define the legal situation of judges Leopoldo Bruglia , Pablo Bertuzzi and Germán Castelli , displaced by the Government.

The meeting began after 11 in the morning and ended after noon. Carlos Rosenkrantz, Ricardo Lorenzetti, Elena Highton de Nolasco, Juan Carlos Maqueda and Horacio Rosatti participated in the meeting, who, since they did not reach an agreement, will continue to analyze the issue to resolve the claims of the federal judges.

Although the Court had accepted the extraordinary appeal of per saltum filed by the magistrates, today they did not define on the merits issue, so they should continue with the debate.

It should be noted that the attempt to return the judges to their courts of origin was promoted by the ruling party and sustained in the National Congress.

In addition, they are judges who, among other causes, confirmed the prosecutions of Cristina Kirchner in the Cuadernos case and one of them is part of the Oral Court where the current vice president will be tried.

Source: Infobae.