The court of appeal parallel to that of the WTO has its judges
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini Agence France-Presse
In addition to the United States, the court of appeal parallel account as conspicuously absent among the 164 members of the WTO, among others, Japan, India, Russia, as well as the whole of Africa.
Canada, Europe, and twenty partner countries have found the judges for their court parallel temporary to the WTO, the time that the conflict with the United States is resolved.
In the Face of the systematic refusal of the government Trump to allow for the appointment of judges necessary for its operation, the appellate body of the world trade Organization (WTO) is paralyzed since the month of December. Wishing to maintain ” a trading system based on the rule of law “, first, Canada and the european Union, and twenty other member countries, including China, Brazil and Mexico, have agreed, in the course of the last year, to set up a temporary mechanism, the operation of which would be the same, and whose decisions would have the same weight for them.
He was missing more to this “procedure provisional multi-stakeholder” (PPM), that is a list of ten arbitrators which it will call when a commercial dispute between one of the countries participating in this parallel system, and that one of them will want to appeal a decision in the first instance.
“The PPM is now fully operational “, welcomed on Monday the canadian minister of Small Business, the Promotion of exports and international Trade, Mary Ng, in a press release. “Canada continues to collaborate with all members of the WTO for a multilateral solution to permanent in order to go out in the appellate body of the impasse, as well as with the members of the WTO, interested parties who wish to join the PPM. “
In addition to the United States, the court of appeal parallel account as conspicuously absent among the 164 members of the WTO, among others, Japan, India, Russia, as well as the whole of Africa.
The United States criticized since a long time the functioning of the tribunal of the WTO. Allergic to the idea that his country might have to be accountable to an international institution, Donald Trump has quickly transformed the case into open warfare.
The impasse is such that WTO members are not even able, last week, to agree on which of the four deputy directors current would be responsible for taking care of routine business during the “two to three months” that it will be necessary to find a successor to the Brazilian Robert Azevedo, who must leave his post of director general of the institution at the end of the month.