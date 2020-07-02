The COVID-19 14 new deaths in Quebec
The Fleurdelysé in berne, above the parliament of Québec
July 2, 2020 11h26
The canadian Press
Fourteen deaths have been attributed Thursday to the pandemic of sars coronavirus in Quebec, six of which occurred prior to the 24 June, for a total of 5541.
The number of hospitalizations decreased to 11 in the past 24 hours, for a total of 411. A person under the age is located to the intensive care unit, for a total of 32.
The most recent data reported 69 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected in 55 593.
It was reported 27 349 infections in the Montreal area, an increase of 79 since the beginning of the week. There were 5805 case in the region of Laval and 7859 in the Montérégie region.
The situation is stable elsewhere in the province.
The other developments of the day
A new mobile application designed to facilitate the follow-up of contacts of persons with COVID-19 will not be deployed in Ontario on Thursday, as expected. A spokesman for the ministry of Health has declared that the province was still working with the federal government, and that the application should be launched soon.
A majority of Canadians, 59 %, say in a survey that they have noticed an increase in risky driving behaviors since the restrictions related to the COVID-19 are in place. The survey released Thursday by the canadian automobile Association (CAA) specifies that the excess of speed come to mind, 44 % of Canadians claiming to have seen someone exceed the limits in the last few months.
The recent results of a longitudinal study, pan-canadian commissioned by the canadian Red Cross indicate that a portion of adults who consume alcohol and cannabis have increased their consumption of these substances during the pandemic COVID-19. More specifically, the June results show that, among those who have consumed alcohol during the previous 14 days, 26 % have used it more than for an average period of two weeks prior to the pandemic of the COVID-19. Eleven percent have consumed less.
