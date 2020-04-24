The COVID-19, a danger to democracy, warns the lieutenant-governor-J. Michel Doyon
22 April 2020 7h57
The Canadian Press
QUEBEC city – “Big Brother of Orwell’s 1984, it is our home, it happened.” The crisis of the COVID-19 fears of the lieutenant-governor of Quebec, J. Michel Doyon, of the abuse of power of governments and of the forces of law and order.
Usually discreet, the man who has celebrated Monday his 77th birthday, was raised by sage in an interview with The canadian Press, recalling the way that his generation did not deserve to be a victim of ageism.
In office since 2015, M. Doyon sign orders that are sent to it by the government Legault, but a doctor of history and philosophy, it does not deprive of thinking about the health crisis and its many impacts on the freedoms of the individual in particular.
The geolocation, that the police of Quebec, has confessed to having used it to trace an infected woman to the COVID-19, it gives cold in the back.
“I have much more fear for the democracy of the technology that I fear our politicians”, he said of his residence in Quebec, even though according to him, the us president, Donald Trump has ideas of hegemony.
“We will be able to locate the people, it may be very well, a priori I would say to you: “Bravo, bravo, we will be able to take people who make bad moves”, but there are people who make good shots also and we are going to follow.”
Dangerous
In general, the crisis of the COVID-19, “it is sure that it will be dangerous for democracy,” he says bluntly, because governments exercise powers that are very, very, very harsh”.
“The dictator is not born of itself. It comes from the fact that the citizen wishes to be protected, and it feels protected by the presidents or heads of State, who will exercise a power of attraction”, he continued by taking the example of Hungary, where the government has arrogated to itself the powers of “almost dictatorial”.
Former bâtonnier of the Quebec Bar, Mr. Doyon has taught history and college and Laurentian University of Sudbury. He holds a law degree, a phd in history from Laval University and a phd in philosophy from the same institution.
To the critics of its function (the Parti québécois has boycotted his swearing-in in 2015, and the Coalition avenir Québec has sent one of its members), he said that the position of lieutenant governor exists in our parliamentary system, whether we like it or not. “When it is a republic, it will be a republic. If it’s not, it’s not going to happen.”
Several members felt that the institution of the lieutenant-governor, a symbol of the british monarchy has no democratic legitimacy.
The crisis of the COVID-19, Mr. Doyon said the live like all other Quebecers (“there is no royal blood in me!”), even if his position allows him to have a unique look at the government action.
Quarantined
He tells of having returned to the disaster on march 13, Malaga, Spain, where he was staying on holiday. His relatives advised him to return to Europe, when he began to take full measure of the crisis.
Three days later, Spain closed its borders.
Back in Quebec, he is put in quarantine, but continued to work, since the government Legault announced extraordinary measures for containment.
Decree declaring the health emergency, decree suspending the work deemed non-priority documents “of great importance” that he would have formerly signed to the hand, but which are now encrypted and sent on his tablet.
And because we cannot give a government powers “without expiry date”, these orders are renewed every 10 days.
At 77 years of age, the queen’s representative in Quebec is also said to be the victim of ageism.
“If I am walking down the street, people think I’m a vector for the virus, he lamented. We take the old to people who are on their way to senility, but it is necessary to pay attention to it.”
The parliamentary debate, “we need to get back to it”
In the context of the COVID-19, it was justified that the national Assembly closes its doors, “but democracy, it is necessary to get back to it here, it is not necessary to get back to it in the month of December next year!”
It would be anomalous, according to him, the opposition mps remain cois, once the health crisis set. “The day when all people think the same, this is where the democracy is in danger”, he says.
“Our men and women in politics go back to work, they will again criticize the government. (…) I have a lot of trust in democracy in québec. Quebecers are very democrats.”
One thing is for certain, the company will be very different, predicts Mr. Doyon. Governments have the job “titanic” in front of them to address the social and economic problems arising from the health crisis.
Quebecers also have to ask some philosophical questions about human relationships and their relation to the other, he believes.
What is a lieutenant governor?
The lieutenant-governor, in our parliamentary system, is called upon to perform a number of constitutional responsibilities. Even if in the facts, the legislative and executive powers are exercised by the elected members of the national Assembly and, on the other hand, by the prime minister and his council of ministers, the lieutenant-governor embodies the continuity of the State.
