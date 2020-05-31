The COVID-19, a weight for the movers [VIDEO]

| May 31, 2020 | News | No Comments

The Société d’habitation du Québec strongly suggests to call on the services of professional movers.

May 29, 2020

Updated on may 30, 2020 at 4h37

The COVID-19, a weight for the movers [VIDEO]

Louis-Denis Ebacher

The Right

The task of the movers when significant heat is already very difficult. It is especially this year with the exhibition homes unknown and potential contacts with the COVID-19.

Lift a chair, off a fourth floor, endure extreme heat. This heavy burden has been the daily lot of movers this week. The weight of this reality became even more difficult to bear when it is necessary to breathe through a mask to meet the recommendations of the public Health.

“Wear the mask, you can’t do it in these days, said stephen, Moving Up in Gatineau. We arrived in apartments at 35 degrees. It starts from the top and one down large furniture. “

The company does, however, require that its employees wash their hands often, and request the customers to keep their distances from two meters to respond to the recommendations of Dr. Arruda.
“We don’t ask the customers to wear a mask, but they request not to be near us when we are working. “

Another carrier of the Ottawa, André Bélair, is specialized in the moves of residences for the elderly. Gloves, masks, and sometimes the covers of the hospital are mandatory for its employees.

“In the morning, we asked our employees if they have symptoms. If it is yes, it is ‘live’ edge. Customers are asked to be as less present as possible. In residences and CHSLD, this is the jacket over the clothing of the employees. The guys were not crazy covers. Then, the mask has a tendency to move. “

The moving companies require to let their teams do the work to avoid the risks.

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, The Right

Prior to the pandemic, families could accompany their elders in the relocation, packing and transporting the goods. To protect its employees and the customer vulnerable to the new coronavirus, Mr. Belair has had to ask families to refrain from accompanying their parents or grandparents.

“Families can come in and help with the move,” he said. It is we who are doing this. It is less easy for families, who want to help and take care of business of the person. “

The pandemic has not slowed down the activities of the two companies. These last, however, must seek the cooperation of customers, what they get most of the time.

“We had an exception two weeks ago, said Mr. Bélair. Two elders had to move out. When we arrived, the children and other family members were in the house to help. There were six people at the top, and another at the bottom. Seven people, in addition to my employees. We asked the family to get out. “

Since they touch everything, the movers must be on the lookout to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

“It also wants to protect themselves, said Stéphane, Moving Up. We, we are young and healthy. It is necessary nevertheless to be cautious and protect others. If a client has symptoms, we do not go there. But since the beginning (of the pandemic), the clients work together quite well. “

André Bélair has added a form to his / her contract of service, in which customers confirm that they do not have symptoms related to the COVID-19. “If there is a false statement, it denounces it. But as has been said by the government of quebec, the people are obedient’ ! “

+

Since they touch everything, the movers must be on the lookout to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, The Right

68 000 QUÉBEC HOUSEHOLDS will CHANGE their ADDRESS

Approximately 68 000 households in québec change of address, on the first of July. This represents as many opportunities to spread the COVID-19, note the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ).

To limit the number of people in a single enclosed space, the société d’habitation du québec recommends that you retain the services of a professional mover.

“It is necessary to avoid the groups of friends inside and focus on the teams of movers who already have good sanitary habits, if one has the means,” said the director of communications for the société d’habitation du québec, André Ménard. If you don’t have the choice of doing it yourself — and with others — it is necessary to wash hands, cough into his elbow and even delegate a responsible person of good hygiene practices among the participants. For the beer and the pizza, it’s done outside. We try to put our furniture close to the door to decrease the presence of the other inside. “

The SHQ has put on its Web site, a memory aid, aimed at limiting the spread community of the virus.

Those who leave their former accommodation should have the decency and respect to at least clean the bathroom.

“Clean so the parts empty, and the door handles before you leave,” says the spokesperson. For the bathroom, the reason is obvious. It is a matter of respect. “

Le Soleil

