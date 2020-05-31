The COVID-19, a weight for the movers [VIDEO]

The Société d’habitation du Québec strongly suggests to call on the services of professional movers.
The task of the movers when significant heat is already very difficult. It is especially this year with the exhibition homes unknown and potential contacts with the COVID-19.
Lift a chair, off a fourth floor, endure extreme heat. This heavy burden has been the daily lot of movers this week. The weight of this reality became even more difficult to bear when it is necessary to breathe through a mask to meet the recommendations of the public Health.
“Wear the mask, you can’t do it in these days, said stephen, Moving Up in Gatineau. We arrived in apartments at 35 degrees. It starts from the top and one down large furniture. “
The company does, however, require that its employees wash their hands often, and request the customers to keep their distances from two meters to respond to the recommendations of Dr. Arruda. “We don’t ask the customers to wear a mask, but they request not to be near us when we are working. “
Another carrier of the Ottawa, André Bélair, is specialized in the moves of residences for the elderly. Gloves, masks, and sometimes the covers of the hospital are mandatory for its employees.
“In the morning, we asked our employees if they have symptoms. If it is yes, it is ‘live’ edge. Customers are asked to be as less present as possible. In residences and CHSLD, this is the jacket over the clothing of the employees. The guys were not crazy covers. Then, the mask has a tendency to move. “