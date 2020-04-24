The COVID-19 “ahead of” the modernization of the national Assembly, said François Paradis
April 23, 2020
Updated 24 April 2020 to 0h16
Caroline
The Canadian Press
QUEBEC — Friday, will be held the first virtual debate between meps, after a break of six weeks due to the crisis of the COVID-19. The president of the national Assembly, the caquiste François Paradis, sees it as a necessary exercise, albeit risky at the technical level and logistics. In fact, the health crisis will have moved up its plans for a Parliament that is more modern, he said in an interview with The canadian Press live from the national Assembly, where he was shooting capsules introductory for the sessions virtual.
Question – Mr. Paradise, how do you live the crisis of the COVID-19?
Response – We have requests from foreign Parliaments who are living the same situation as us, who are thinking of a different way of doing democracy, the work of the parliament. I was last week in a meeting with the president of the Parliament of Scotland, and in a few moments, I will talk to the president of the Assembly of Morocco. We exchange with people who seek an encounter with us to ask us where it is made, that is what we do, where we are going. There are really a species, it is awesome, meeting of ideas and exchange of resources and processes to be more efficient.
Q – You do not fold your decent hands so not…
R – One continues. Every week, it is meet, virtual, obviously, with the representatives of each party, with the whips, where one analysis twice a week this happens, concerns, ( … ), the requests from members of parliament and the need to respond to their concerns, their questions. This contact-there, it is narrow.
Also, I have always said, the role of each elected officer is first and foremost a role of mp. Yesterday, I was in communication with business executives who do business on the international plane who are questioning. It is a lot of listening. (…) The listener, she is sincere, and we look for solutions. It is more of the facilitators there. It makes sense, even more in situations like this.
Q – In the absence of re-opening the national Assembly, the political parties agreed to hold a series of discussions virtual from the 24th of April. It is important to have these debates now?
R – They are necessary, because beyond the fact of being very close to the everyday citizens in the districts, (…) there is a member’s role is essential: the controller of the actions of the government. I think democracy is lived like that, the parliamentary system is like that. I think it is very healthy to have exchanges that will allow them to brew ideas, bring questions, offer points of view, but always in a context where we all have the desire to make sure that things are going well, that things would get better. I think that it is a dynamic that is very constructive.
I will not hide that it is a bit of a primer to what we’re prepared to live (…) in the future use of new technologies. It has often been said, the video conferences, it is necessary to be effective in their use. Inevitably, throughout the world, in any parliament, in any way, we are poised to use these technologies in reforms of the parliamentary system.
Then one is ahead of the ideas, methods and technologies that today we prove that we can go further. Technology will not replace, in my head, to me, what one knows to be the parliamentary system, the work and exchanges. The human being remains the human being (…), but in the meantime, I think we have a tool that will allow us to ensure that all play their role. I think it is reassuring also for the citizens.
Q – The liberal Marc Tanguay has compared the debate is virtual to the first broadcast of the work in 1978. Do you agree with him?
R – It is sure that this is an important step forward, it is sure that we saw something new. (…) It is in formal work, headed by the national Assembly, with the transcript in the hansard, then we are in something official. Who would have believed that one day we can see it on the channel of the Assembly in a form of exchanges like that, so in that sense, yes, we mark an important step.
When the tv arrived and we started to disseminate the work, we opened a world that was potentially less well known by the citizens, then it was a giant step. In this case, it crosses a step, we innovate, yes it is a historical fact. (…) It will stop not of such a step. It will allow us to continue to go further. We are all trying to adapt to a new reality.
Q – The national Assembly could be closed until September? And when it will reopen, what measures of distance are considered?
R – It is not rendered there. (…) The Meeting shall be suspended until 5 may. The leaders will be called to speak. It is also looking at, in the environment that is ours, in the measure that we must implement the principles of distancing, how it can be done, how a return could be expressed as a function of constraints that public health we recommend. (…) Everything is on the table.