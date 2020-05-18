The COVID-19 came to halt the impressive progress of Fernandez
Leylah Annie Fernandez has shot up 59 places thanks to its presence in the final of the tournament in Acapulco, which she lost in three sets in the face of the British Heather Watson.
Share
May 16, 2020 21h48
Share
The COVID-19 came to halt the impressive progress of Fernandez
Michel Lamarche
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — In the absence of the new darling of the tennis canadian Bianca Andreescu in the beginning of the year, the Quebec Leylah Annie Fernandez has, in some way, filled the void with performances that have allowed him to approach the first of several milestones that it aims in the top-100 in the women’s ranking.
Installed at the 209th rank in the world ranking on January 5, the young player of 17 years has done a first breakthrough in breaking the 185th level on 2 February, thanks to her qualification for the main draw of the Australian open, her first Grand Slam tournament as a professional.
A month later, it jumped to 59 seats thanks to its presence in the final of the tournament in Acapulco, which she lost in three sets in the face of the British Heather Watson.
To get to the final, the young left-handed had won its six previous matches, including two during the round of qualification without conceding a single round.
“What stands out is his strength of character, had said Watson after his victory. I think that it will have a very nice career and that she will rise quickly in the rankings if she continues to play well.”
A week later in Monterrey, his defeat in the quarterfinals against the experienced Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, currently fifth in the world, has nevertheless allowed Fernandez to win eight other levels to move to 118th rank where it is blocked because of the interruption related to the COVID-19.
At first, this progression might seem spectacular and worthy of mention. His father, Jorge, who is about to entrust the future of his daughter to the coach Romain Deridder, admits that these are positive results. However, he thinks that Leylah can give even more.
“What she does now, she does it very well, but I would say that his level is at about 30 or 40 percent of what it produces in practice. I’d like to see make it to 70, 80 percent of what I see during training sessions in these matches. I know it can give much more, and it is for that reason that we aims to target top-50, top-10 in the world because we know what it can do.
“I know she has a heart of a champion,” says his father. She has a mindset that is very strong, and I know that we can do a lot more to have a career where she can say ‘for 10 years, I’ve been in the top-10 and during these 10 years, I’ve done five years in the top-5 and I could win one -, two -, three majors’. We must set the bar higher if we want to go over the top.”
A defeat useful
A few weeks before his two excellent performances in Mexico, Fernandez had made a sensation by reversing the Swiss Belinda Bencic, while the fifth player in the world, in both innings during the second day of the qualifications of the Fed Cup, in Switzerland.
However, his father thinks that the turning point occurred the day before, when she lost to Jil Teichmann, 68th in the world.
“I was a little disappointed with my level of play, I know that I could do even more. After that, I had a conversation with my father, we talked about what we could change. These were words are a little difficult, as I didn’t want to hear, but it was the truth,” admits Fernandez.
“She had an amazing opportunity to play for his country, at his age, says Jorge. She had the confidence of the coaches of an international level and she was playing as a junior and not as someone who represented his country. This is what I said to him, may be the hardest.”
The next day, after the duel against Bencic, Jorge has again spoken to Leylah.
“I congratulated, and, as a good father of a family, I told him, ‘You see, I told you’, ” he says, laughing.
“The match Bencic does not exist if it was not this defeat against Teichmann,” says Jorge.
Stopped on his backhand against Svitolina and waiting to be fixed on the fate of tennis in 2020, Fernandez remains active by hitting balls with Bianca in Florida, under the eyes of his father and of Deridder, which is expected to take over for Jorge in time for the beginning of 2021.
Fernandez had received an invitation to the main draw at Indian Wells and had the ambition to move into the top-100. This would have allowed him to go to Roland Garros, where she won the strand junior women’s singles in 2019 in what will have been the last junior tournaments in his career.
“It is a little difficult,” said Fernandez, alluding to the uncertainty and the lack of games. We are here at the house, we need to change our training, the training hours also, I can’t play with other players professional, but it is good. I can train with my sister, she is a very good player, I have my coaches also help me.”
Certainly, at least from an injury, Fernandez would have participated in the Rogers Cup, presented by the pane, the female deferred to the next year was to be held in Montreal. Two years ago, she had taken part in the qualifications, but was not able to earn his ticket to the main table. This did not prevent him from worshipping experience.
“It was a magical time for me. Just to have the spectators that came to see me play on a outside court, to see to encourage me and hear you scream my name, it motivated me even more. I’m just disappointed not to be able to relive that moment this year.”