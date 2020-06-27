The COVID-19 causes a form of xenophobia, l’île-du-Prince-Édouard
Many drivers with plates from the outside of the Île-du-Prince-Édouard complained of vandalism and intimidation. Residents have left nasty notes on the windshield.
June 27, 2020 at 14h36
Teresa Wright
The canadian Press
CHARLOTTETOWN – some form of xenophobia is seeing the light of day on the Island-Prince Edward island, a province which has long touted its proper home. According to the prime minister Dennis King, it is probably caused by the fears born of the COVID-19.
The provincial authorities have started to authorize the stay of seasonal residents from outside of the island as on the 1st of June. Previously, the entrance to the province was denied to all travellers, non-essential.
Since the beginning of the crisis, the province has recorded 27 cases of COVID-19, who all recovered. It has been no death, no hospitalization.
Miriam Leslie is a pastor. She rented a car with registration plates of Nova Scotia. It was discovered on his windshield-a note that would be offensive: “beep back to the mainland!”
Ms. Leslie said she was disappointed by this note and hope that this will deter not the prospective visitor to come in the province. The travel restrictions and the measures of self-segregation for people from the other maritime provinces will be lifted with effect from 3 July.
Mr. King stressed that this foreign sentiment is not widespread. It is attributable, according to him, the fear of the unknown caused by the pandemic. He also said that he hoped the tourists that atlantic will think of the Island-Prince Edward island as a province welcoming.