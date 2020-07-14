The COVID-19 fact five other deaths in Quebec
The Fleurdelysé at half-mast over the parliament of Québec
July 14, 2020 11h31
Updated at 12h48
The canadian Press
Five people have died of the coronavirus in Quebec in the last 24 hours, was it announced on Tuesday.
This brings the balance sheet at 5633 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
One hundred and nine new cases were recorded during this period, inflating the total number of people infected with 56 730.
The number of hospitalizations continues to slide, dropping from 10 to 295. Twenty-one patients were still in intensive care.
Thirty-three cases were added in the Montreal region, for a total of 27 661. There have been 5874 infections in the region of Laval and 8219 in the Montérégie region.
The other developments of the day
Canadians are divided with respect to the maintenance or non-emergency assistance from the federal government to deal with the repercussions of the COVID-19, according to a recent survey.
The clinical trials have just begun for a possible vaccine against the COVID-19, but its québec-based manufacturer minimizes its potential impact. Dr. Bruce Clark, president and chief executive officer of the biopharmaceutical company Medicago, cautions observers against the unrealistic expectations that the product or one of the many vaccines in development at the global level – can quickly put an end to the pandemic.
Health professionals the comprehensive Program of health improvement (CHIP) at McGill University, in Montreal, have developed a mission summer physical fitness family in order to encourage grandparents, parents and children to exercise together regularly. The six-week program is offered on the Web for free: http://www.missionvav.com/fr
