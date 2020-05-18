The COVID-19 has claimed 34 more lives in Quebec
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
During his update on Monday, the ministry of Health reported a total of 43 627 confirmed infections, or 707 of the more than the day before.
The COVID-19 has claimed 34 more lives in Quebec, for an official assessment of 3596 dead since the beginning of the pandemic.
This is the lowest daily increase of deaths since mid-April.
This total includes, however, deaths and healings. There are in fact 27 986 cases still active in the province.
The number of hospitalizations has slightly increased, with five new admissions for a total of 1771 patients currently being treated at the hospital. It has 179 intensive care unit, a decrease of four compared to the previous day.
The greater metropolitan area remains heavily affected by the pandemic.
The balance sheet has increased from 311 cases in Montreal, a 22 026 case.
On account of 5437 cases in Montérégie, 4760 in Laval, 3435 in Lanaudière and 2319 in the Laurentians.
In Canada
There were more than 1.3 million tests administered in Canada until Sunday. About 5 % of them have detected the disease.
Up to now, there have been 78 015 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. More than half of the people affected are now considered cured.
The COVID-19 has caused the death of 5839 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 43 627 cases in Quebec, including 3596 deaths; 22 957 cases in Ontario, 1904 death; 6644 case in Alberta, of which 127 deaths; 2428 case in British Columbia, including 141 deaths; 1043 case in Nova Scotia, including 55 deaths; 591 case in Saskatchewan, including six deaths; 289 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 260 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 120 cases in New Brunswick, all cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.