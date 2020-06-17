The COVID-19 has made nine new deaths in Quebec in the last 24 hours
The Fleurdelysée above the parliament of Québec
Share
17 June 2020 11: 52
Updated at 13h08
Share
The COVID-19 has made nine new deaths in Quebec in the last 24 hours
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The coronavirus has made 29 more deaths in Quebec, for a total of 5298 victims, announced by the government of the province on Wednesday.
There were nine deaths in the past 24 hours, but 20 occurring prior to 9 June.
The most recent data were 117 new cases, bringing the total number of infected to 54 263.
The number of hospitalizations decreased by 28, at 690, and five people were treated on the intensive care unit, or 72.
It was reported 58 infections in the region of Montréal, for a total of 26 815. The balance sheet was of 5698 cases in Laval and 7641 in the Montérégie region.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval