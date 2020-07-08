The COVID-19 in flight to Canada
Photo: Nathan Denette Archives The canadian Press
The government recalls that all the travelers had recently returned to Canada must be placed in quarantine for 14 days, whether they have symptoms of coronavirus or not.
The government of Canada warns that people who were aboard some of the planes have recently carried out both domestic and international flights may have been exposed to the COVID-19.
Information to this effect have been collected from reports received from the provincial and territorial health authorities and public web sites.
Federal authorities say they have obtained the insurance on these domestic flights, there had been many confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The list of flights to monitor does up here that Air Canada aircraft, which are moved between the 23 June and 2 July. Two of them have left Toronto for Montreal, and two others have made the reverse path. The other two, departing from Toronto, came to Saskatoon and Winnipeg.
Some international flights with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have also flown in the sky of canada between 25 June and 2 July.
This was the case for two flights of Air France between Paris and Montreal ; a device of Aeromexico from Mexico to Vancouver ; and a Delta flight between Detroit and Toronto ; and, finally, four Air Canada flights towards Toronto parties in Mexico city and Cancun, and on two occasions, of Fort Lauderdale.
The government of Canada indicates that the list of flights where cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed is not exhaustive, but it is regularly updated.
