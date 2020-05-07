The COVID-19 is a fifth victim in the Outaouais region
Justine Mercier
The Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond comes to see a fourth resident to make his last breath after being infected with the COVID-19, a death brings to five the number of victims of the new coronavirus in the Outaouais region since the beginning of the pandemic.
The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) confirmed on Wednesday in the early afternoon that the fifth death caused by the COVID-19 in the region stems from the outbreak that was declared in mid-April at the CHSLD Lionel-Émond, previously known as the Happiness Home.
The CISSSO has been to offer its “sincerest condolences to the family and to the family of the resident.”
The outbreak at the CHSLD Lionel-Émond has touched 18 residents so far, including the four people who died.