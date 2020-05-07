The COVID-19 is a fifth victim in the Outaouais region

May 6, 2020 13h35

Updated at 15h22

The COVID-19 is a fifth victim in the Outaouais region

Justine Mercier

The Right

The Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond comes to see a fourth resident to make his last breath after being infected with the COVID-19, a death brings to five the number of victims of the new coronavirus in the Outaouais region since the beginning of the pandemic.

The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) confirmed on Wednesday in the early afternoon that the fifth death caused by the COVID-19 in the region stems from the outbreak that was declared in mid-April at the CHSLD Lionel-Émond, previously known as the Happiness Home.

The CISSSO has been to offer its “sincerest condolences to the family and to the family of the resident.”

The outbreak at the CHSLD Lionel-Émond has touched 18 residents so far, including the four people who died.

The COVID-19 has a fourth victim at the CHSLD Lionel-Émond – formerly known as the Happiness Home.

Patrick Woodbury, Archives The Right

Regional assessment

The region consists of 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the crisis. More than half (54%) of these cases are now recovered.

The balance of the number of employees in the CISSSO have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, reached Wednesday, 54, three more than what was reported Tuesday.

The CISSSO said Wednesday afternoon that ten patients are hospitalized in the unit COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, including one to intensive care. These data are identical to the portrait, which was observed Tuesday.

According to the CISSSO, it is currently an average of 128 screening tests each day in the region.

Depending on the number of confirmed cases per 100 000 inhabitants, the Outaouais region is the fourth region the least affected in Quebec. As of Wednesday, there were 79,3 confirmed cases per 100 000 inhabitants, whereas the provincial average of 402 cases diagnosed per 100 000 inhabitants.

The ends of this ranking are found Montreal (844,4 confirmed cases per 100 000 inhabitants) and the Bas-Saint-Laurent (18 cases diagnosed per 100 000 inhabitants).

Justine Mercier, The Right

The affected municipalities

The vast majority of cases reported so far in the Outaouais can be found in soil gatinois, where 262 people have been infected by the COVID-19. Eight cases come from The Guardian Angel, while the municipalities of Saint-Andre-Avellin-Val-des-Monts each account for seven people who have contracted the virus. In the case of Saint-André-Avellin, all cases are residents of the CHSLD La Petite-Nation.

There are also five cases or less in the following municipalities: Cantley, Maniwaki, Fishing, Papineauville, Pontiac, Fassett, Lac-des-Plages, Ripon, Blue Sea, Montebello, Plaisance and Thurso. The place of residence of 13 case remains to be determined.

