The COVID-19 is to “explode” the online sales at the SAQ [VIDEO]
The new coronavirus has prompted 70 % of consumers to opt for home delivery.
Share
May 12, 2020 10h43
Updated at 15h21
Share
The COVID-19 is to “explode” the online sales at the SAQ [VIDEO]
Julien Arsenault
The canadian Press
After a marked increase in footfall in its branches in mid-march were deployed containment measures due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) has seen its online sales to “explode” about 200 %, a phenomenon that will require the Crown corporation to adapt more quickly to new consumer habits.
Usually, the sales made on the Web represent, on an annualized basis, approximately 2 % of the turnover of the SAQ, which was 1.22 billion $ last year — and the vast majority of orders are delivered in branch, as many opt for the service “click, buy, pick up” to be offered from 2015.
The new coronavirus, however, came to change everything and has prompted 70 % of consumers to opt for home delivery, said Tuesday the president and chief executive officer of the corporation, Catherine Dagenais, in the context of a virtual conference organised by the Chamber of commerce of metropolitan Montreal (BTMM).
“Is it that we are going to keep 100 % of the [current picture]? I don’t know, she later explained, during a telephone interview with The canadian Press. But this transforms this one is going live in the next few months. Attention must be paid to not only take decisions, taking into account a momentary situation.”
Quickly, the SAQ has not been able to meet the usual time of delivery, ranging between three and five days. Waiting now hovering between five and seven days, and a fee of $ 12 — which are given to food Banks of Quebec — are required. The SAQ has also decreased the number of products offered online in a little more than 500, while it was around 4000 before.
According to Mrs. Dagenais, the main challenges of the State-owned company in the field of e-commerce reside in the haste to prepare the orders and to add to the range of products offered. It remains to be seen if the demand for home delivery is maintained.
“For the customer, be delivered to their home, it goes well when he is on site, she noted. But when he goes back to work, it’s going to be different, because her children will for example not receive the order, since it takes proof of identity. This is not like (to order) a pair of shoes.”
Details to come
On the list of services deemed essential by the government Legault, the corporation was able to continue its activities since the beginning of the pandemic, and expects the same to pay a dividend higher than that of the $ 1.2 billion expected by the government for the fiscal year ended last march 31.
While its stores are closed on Sunday and that the goodwill of the customer is more controlled than usual, Ms. Dagenais has not wanted to advance on the target dividend of $ 1.25 billion set by Quebec in the last budget for the current fiscal year even if revenues are “still at the rendez-vous”.
The SAQ has absorbed the higher prices that would have to be observed this month because of an increase of excise duties and exchange rate, while the euro and the u.s. dollar will appreciate relative to the loonie. An adjustment that could be done by the end of the summer.
In addition, the rise in online sales has not allowed us to completely absorb the vacuum left by the closure of bars and restaurants.
“Since the SAQ is included in the list of priority services, there is a behavior of customer that has installed. The sales increase in stores and in grocery stores, but it is flat in the restoration. It does not compensate fully for the shortfall, but it is too early to quantify.”
According to Mrs. Dagenais, the SAQ should know in late may whether it will be able or not to pay the sum expected in the coffers of the State.