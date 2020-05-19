The COVID-19 “lurks” everywhere in Quebec, not just Montreal, prevents Legault [VIDEO]
The prime minister François Legault on his arrival at his press conference on the COVID-19, Quebec city, Tuesday
May 19, 2020 12: 55
Updated at 14h18
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Here are the main points of the press conference of may 19, the prime minister François Legault, accompanied by the minister of Health Danielle McCann and the national director of public health Horacio Arruda on the epidemic of COVID-19.
– 51 new death of the COVID-19 in Quebec, for a total of 3647.
– 44 197 people have been infected by the COVID-19 in Quebec, an increase of 570. (The lowest number of new cases since 11 April)
– about 12 000 people who have been cured
– 1124 people in hospital, 180 of which are in intensive care.
– “The situation in hospitals continues to be stable. Yesterday, 145 more employees are back in the network, it continues to improve, but there are still a lot of work to do. Most positions are filled, but there are 10,000 people employed by I helps and 1000 soldiers. Many employees do not have the skills that it requires, it remains very difficult in the health care network. “, said prime minister François Legault
– The prime minister is disappointed by the manifestation of the union of nurses the FEDERATION on Tuesday in front of its offices. The main claim is to increase the ratio, the number of nurses in the network.
– “What you need to understand, is that it has increased the number of positions at multiple levels for a year and a half, but many of the positions have remained unfilled. This is a bit theoretical, increase the number of staff, while those already posted are not met. I understand that the claim date of a long time, but it must first be recognized that we have increased the positions.”
– “We have to return quietly to the control of the virus, but the game is not won, the COVID-19 is still there. The virus lurks, not just in Montreal, everywhere in Quebec. It is important to protect yourself, we are happy to déconfiner gradually, but if the virus starts to spread too quickly, you will have to put Quebec on pause. You don’t wish that to anybody. To avoid this to happen, it is necessary to follow the instructions as put on a mask when we go outside, and I’m not just talking about Montreal,” said François Legault.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval
Update of Quebec on the COVID-19 of 19 may
CPAC
Le Soleil