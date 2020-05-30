The COVID-19 new victims in the Outaouais region
The Unit COVID-19 at the Hospital of Hull
Share
29 may 2020 11: 50 am
Updated at 19h20
Share
The COVID-19 new victims in the Outaouais region
Justine Mercier
The Right
The balance of the number of deaths caused by the COVID-19 was weighed down Friday in Ottawa, where there are reports now a total of 18 victims of the pandemic.
On Thursday, the official report of the authorities reported 15 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus in the Outaouais region. This review is based on information compiled the previous day, so that a sixth death, that of a servant to the beneficiaries of the region found lifeless in the night from Wednesday to Thursday, was not there yet.
The three new deaths appeared in the official report of the region therefore include the employee of the Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond, Sylvain Roy, who was 56 years of age.
A resident of the CHSLD of the Hull sector is also part of the most recent victims of the pandemic in the region, according to information released by the ministry of Health.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: death of a care attendant in the Outaouais region
This is the eighth resident of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond to succumb to the COVID-19. On Thursday, the Centre for integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) reported 44 cases of active disease among the approximately 250 residents of the CHSLD.