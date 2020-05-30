The COVID-19 new victims in the Outaouais region

| May 30, 2020 | News | No Comments

La COVID-19 fait de nouvelles victimes en Outaouais

La COVID-19 fait de nouvelles victimes en Outaouais

The Unit COVID-19 at the Hospital of Hull

Share

29 may 2020 11: 50 am

Updated at 19h20

Share

The COVID-19 new victims in the Outaouais region

La COVID-19 fait de nouvelles victimes en Outaouais

La COVID-19 fait de nouvelles victimes en Outaouais

Justine Mercier

The Right

The balance of the number of deaths caused by the COVID-19 was weighed down Friday in Ottawa, where there are reports now a total of 18 victims of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the official report of the authorities reported 15 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus in the Outaouais region. This review is based on information compiled the previous day, so that a sixth death, that of a servant to the beneficiaries of the region found lifeless in the night from Wednesday to Thursday, was not there yet.

The three new deaths appeared in the official report of the region therefore include the employee of the Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond, Sylvain Roy, who was 56 years of age.

A resident of the CHSLD of the Hull sector is also part of the most recent victims of the pandemic in the region, according to information released by the ministry of Health.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: death of a care attendant in the Outaouais region

This is the eighth resident of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond to succumb to the COVID-19. On Thursday, the Centre for integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) reported 44 cases of active disease among the approximately 250 residents of the CHSLD.

La COVID-19 fait de nouvelles victimes en Outaouais

The Right

This is the eighth resident of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond to succumb to the COVID-19. The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) reported Friday the 44 active cases of the disease among the approximately 250 residents of the CHSLD.

The other most recent victim of the COVID-19 in the region remained at the phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe, an intermediate resource serving approximately 120 users of the public network. This is the third death caused by the virus to occur among the residents of this resource, where an outbreak still affects 22 residents.

On the side of the private CHSLD Champlain Gatineau, there are still six active cases among the residents.

Ottawa now has 532 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, five more than had been reported Thursday. Of this number, 297 people are healed, which represents a proportion of 56%.

The units COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull were Friday 14 hospitalized patients, including intensive care.

The CISSSO said Friday that 89 of its employees have received a diagnosis of COVID-19 since the beginning of the crisis, two more than Thursday.

La COVID-19 fait de nouvelles victimes en Outaouais

Courtesy CISSSO

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *