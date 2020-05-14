The COVID-19 penetrates the CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Quebec
The centre d’hébergement Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes on the rue Hermine Quebec
May 13, 2020 14h58
Updated at 21: 17
Marc Allard
The Sun
During the first two months of the epidemic, Michelle Marcotte hoped that the COVID-19 does not reach the CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Quebec. Now, she fears for her husband.
The CHSLD Saint-Sauveur was added officially, on Wednesday, to the list of hostels outbreak in Quebec city.
Two residents and one employee were infected by the virus, confirms the integrated Center for academic health and social services (CIUSSS) of the National Capital. Three employees have been placed in solitary confinement.
On Tuesday, Ms. Marcotte has been informed that, for the moment, the virus had not been up to the second floor, where lives with her husband, Martin Marcotte, age 86. But she is worried that other cases have not yet been confirmed on other floors.
“It doesn’t mean that there aren’t others in the building, said Michelle Marcotte. It makes me feel a certain fear”.
The residents have been tested to the floor where there are two cases, but not others, confirms Dr. François Desbiens, director of public health for the CIUSSS of the National Capital.
On may 2, Michelle Marcotte has received a first call from the ltc facility who informed him of a first case of COVID-19 in the building. Then, she received a second call Tuesday about a second resident that is contaminated.
Michelle Marcotte is married to Martin Marcotte for 50 years. “It is a happy man, eager to help, this is a man who would have given his life for his children,” she said. “I can’t say that I’ve found many defects”.
Master mariner, Mr. Marcotte has been around the world at the controls of vessels large tonnage, and later became investigator marine.
The couple was in the habit to spend the winter on the Côte d’azur, France, or the Costa del Sol, Spain. “I had a nice life, sir. This is why it is so hard to fall back alone”, said Ms. Marcotte.
Michelle Marcotte was keen to stay with her husband for a dozen years where he has had cognitive problems. She kept it with her as long as she could.
Martin Marcotte was first placed in a residence in Sainte-Foy, where Ms. Marcotte went to see him 51 days to 53. But when the residence has wanted to install in a room in the basement with a small window, Ms. Marcotte has refused.
Her husband has moved in CHSLD Notre-Dames-de-Lourdes, a building of the street Ermine, in the Saint-Sauveur district in Quebec city, where he is treated very well, eats well and where the staff communicates frequently with the families of the residents, ” says dr. Marcotte.
“As soon as there is a little matter, they call us to warn us”.
18 new cases and one death in the National Capital
On Wednesday, the vast majority of new cases of COVID-19-confirmed by the regional directorate of public health — 12 to 18 — came from residential environments for seniors in the throes of the outbreak. Of the lot, there were 7 users and 5 health workers.
“Our situation is the most problematic in the region, this is not the transmission at the community level, it is really more of what happens at the level of our facilities for seniors,” said Dr. François Desbiens, director of public health for the CIUSSS of the National Capital.
The residential environments for seniors where there are outbreaks, however, remain in the minority. On the 185, there are 12 that are in the face of an outbreak.
In the region, the balance sheet now stands at 1155 people infected by the virus, and with 77 deaths. Approximately 98 % of the people who died of the COVID were 70 years and older.
In the designated hospitals of the region — responsible for the East-of-Quebec — there are currently 40 hospitalizations related to the coronavirus, of which 5 persons to the intensive care unit. Of this number, 34 patients were residents of the National Capital.
In addition, 503 people are now considered cured of the COVID-19 in the region of the Capitale-Nationale region. Dr. Desbiens notes that the vast majority of people infected with the virus recover after 14 days of illness and then can resume their family and professional life.