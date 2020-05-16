The COVID-19 reaches a few deployed military personnel in Quebec and Ontario
The brigadier general said that the military personnel have received adequate training before being assigned to work in the institutions, among others to protect themselves, to give bedside care and to move safely to patients.
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The canadian armed Forces confirmed that five of their number have been infected during their deployment in the institutions of long-term care where there is the COVID-19.
Four of these soldiers were assigned to the CHSLD in Quebec, the fifth was in Ontario.
“This is a situation as it is known, where there is a risk”, stressed the prime minister Justin Trudeau when he was invited to comment on this information.
“We will ensure that it continues and strengthens measures to ensure that our armed forces remain as secure as possible. And of course, we will ensure that the COVID-19 does not spill to the interior of our armed forces. We will take the necessary actions”, he added during his press conference, late Friday afternoon.
In a statement released less than two hours later, the military authorities have offered the same assurances.
The military are accommodated in hotels with “independent systems of power supply, transportation, and laundry”, a-t-write.
And then, if there should be a transfer from one institution to another, the military would first submit to an audit of their health and to “all sanitary measures personal will be applied to the letter”, a-t-are also promised.
Dr. Horacio Arruda had no more information to provide on the situation of the four soldiers, during a press conference in Montreal to which he has participated, in the afternoon. The health of these soldiers “is progressing well”, to what is known to the national director of public health of Quebec.
At his side, the prime minister François Legault has refused to say what “contingency plan” he has, in the event that many military personnel would be hit by the disease.
“I hope it’s not going to happen”, just to answer Mr. Legault, considering it as “hypothetical” the question of the journalist.
The armed Forces promise to announce the number of cases among military personnel every 15 days. An update will therefore be published on the 29th of may next.
It currently has about 1400 members who are working in the 25 institutions in Québec and 275 military personnel in the five facilities in ontario.