The COVID-19 results in the loss of 320 billion US$for the global tourism

A range of Magaluf Beach on the Spanish island of Majorca Mallorca, on Monday
July 28, 2020 10: 01
Agence France-Presse
MADRID – The pandemic of COVID-19 has caused a loss of 320 billion u.s. dollars to the global tourism from January to may year on year, according to the barometer published Tuesday by the world tourism Organization (UNWTO).
“This is more than triple the loss recorded for (…) by the international tourism during the global economic crisis of 2009,” said the organization dependent of the united Nations, whose headquarters is in Madrid.
From January to may, the number of international tourists has dropped by 56% compared to the same period in 2019, which represents 300 million visitors in less.
Despite the slow recovery of tourism, especially in the northern hemisphere, “the consumer confidence index prepared by the UNWTO shows record lows”, one can read in the press release.
Among the main risks incurred by the sector, the UNWTO cites “the resurgence of the virus and the risk of new containment” as well as the situation of China and the United States, “to the point of death”, whereas these countries are usually the major providers of tourists.
In early may, the UNWTO predicted a fall of 60 to 80% of the number of international tourists for the year 2020, with losses of up to a total of 910 to 1,200 billion dollars.
The agency feared “the danger of 100 to 120 million direct jobs in tourism”.