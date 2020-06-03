The COVID-19 two other victims in the Outaouais region
The designated clinic for evaluation of COVID-19 in Gatineau.
2 June 2020
Updated at 15: 34
Justine Mercier
The Right
The COVID-19 has claimed two other lives in the Outaouais region, bringing to 20 the total of victims of the pandemic since the beginning of the crisis.
The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) indicated that the two most recent victims of the new coronavirus in the region remained at the Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond.
This brings to ten the number of residents of the CHSLD of the Hull sector having succumbed to the new coronavirus. An employee of the same centre is also deceased, the last week, after having contracted the COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the crisis, 56 residents of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond have received a diagnosis of COVID-19. Thirty-eight cases are still active in this accommodation centre.
The balance sheet of the provincial presented Tuesday at state 239 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec. In the Outaouais region, two new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing to 539, the number of people of the region who received a diagnosis of infection with the novel coronavirus. Nearly 60% of these people are healed.