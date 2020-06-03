The COVID-19 two other victims in the Outaouais region

| June 3, 2020 | News | No Comments

La COVID-19 fait deux autres victimes en Outaouais

La COVID-19 fait deux autres victimes en Outaouais

The designated clinic for evaluation of COVID-19 in Gatineau.

Share

2 June 2020 11: 36

Updated at 15: 34

Share

The COVID-19 two other victims in the Outaouais region

La COVID-19 fait deux autres victimes en Outaouais

La COVID-19 fait deux autres victimes en Outaouais

Justine Mercier

The Right

The COVID-19 has claimed two other lives in the Outaouais region, bringing to 20 the total of victims of the pandemic since the beginning of the crisis.

The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) indicated that the two most recent victims of the new coronavirus in the region remained at the Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond.

This brings to ten the number of residents of the CHSLD of the Hull sector having succumbed to the new coronavirus. An employee of the same centre is also deceased, the last week, after having contracted the COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the crisis, 56 residents of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond have received a diagnosis of COVID-19. Thirty-eight cases are still active in this accommodation centre.

The balance sheet of the provincial presented Tuesday at state 239 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec. In the Outaouais region, two new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing to 539, the number of people of the region who received a diagnosis of infection with the novel coronavirus. Nearly 60% of these people are healed.

La COVID-19 fait deux autres victimes en Outaouais

Courtesy CISSSO

A new case is added to the list of employees of the CISSSO had been infected by the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 93 members of the staff of the public network on the regional level have been achieved since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the units COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull accounted for 15 bedridden patients, one more than the day before. Two of these inpatients were Tuesday to the intensive care unit.

The CISSSO now discloses the average amount of screening tests performed each day in the Outaouais region, according to the data of the seven previous days. According to data released Tuesday, an average of 94 tests were made each day in the region over the last week.

On the side of the living environments for seniors, there are now 24 active cases in the users of the phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe, one more than on Monday. Three residents of this resource through the Gatineau sector have succumbed to the COVID-19 until now.

The private CHSLD agreement Champlain Gatineau, there are now five active cases, one less than what was reported Monday.

La COVID-19 fait deux autres victimes en Outaouais

The Right

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *