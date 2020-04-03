“The COVID-19 Update”, the newsletter scarlet became viral
In medicine, comorbidity refers to the simultaneous presence of one or more health disorders and primary disease. Chinese scientists have conducted a study on the risks to be more or less affected by the COVID-19 as a function of co-morbidities involving diabetes or hypertension in particular. They followed the course of screening until death or until the healing of 1590 patients (399 already suffering from one or more other diseases) admitted in 575 hospitals in 31 provinces and cities of China between December 11 and January 31.
The study chinese on this adverse cumulative penalties is published on Thursday 26 march in The European Respiratory Journal. The newsletter quebec The COVID-19 Update has relayed the research to turn the Tuesday, 31 march, at the same time that the summary of a british study on the procedures of intubation of the patients infected by the virus.
It was the nineteenth edition of the electronic newsletter daily for healthcare professionals. The newsletter in English appears as “the daily update on the state of knowledge” about the virus. The media specialist founded by graduates in medicine of McGill University has almost 5,500 subscribers in 73 countries. In short, The COVID-19 Update became viral.
“The universities have been closed, we have not had a course for two weeks and I was looking to occupy me because I, myself, was in quarantine after me to be tested,” says Ariane Italian, founder and editor-in-chief of the letter, now finishing her fourth year of medicine at McGill University. It will be officially a doctor in a few weeks. “I couldn’t get out, a feeling of helplessness coming into my life. So I had this idea of a newsletter to summarize the literature on the subject, not only for doctors, but for most of the world as possible. “
Inform, that is all
The virus detection was negative for Ms. The Italian. The idea of the newsletter scarlet has sprouted on Friday 13 march. His first missive medical appeared as early as the next day. She focused on the importance of the diagnosis assisted by radiology. On march 21, a ticket, gave information about the youth infected patients. On the 26th, there was the issue of the lessons from Italy, where three factors might explain the highest mortality rate in this country : the higher age of the population ; another way of defining the cause of viral deaths ; a national strategy of testing less extensive.
“We look at all the scientific literature concerning the coronavirus,” explains Catherine Roy, deputy editor in chief, she is also about to get his degree in medicine. “We made a systematic search of recent articles. Generally, priority is given to articles published within the last few days. We know evil and some of this disease. “
The online media is independent of McGill University, even if teachers provide their support, in particular to validate the published information. The dozen employees students from five canadian faculties do not suggest of adopting a particular medical practice. They inform and that is all.
“In this context and within these limits, it seems pertinent to utilise the skills of medical students to daily review all the studies published on the subject and highlight the most relevant coming from the experts in the front line,” said Ms. Roy. We are interested in avenues of treatment, diagnostic indices, the strategies of public health. It touches on all these aspects. “
One of the most popular articles was the point on personal protective equipment for health care workers. The rare field expertise available on the virus comes from China and Italy, and the newsletter montreal will soon make a call to a person who is able to read the journals in mandarin. The information relayed from multiple sources and also of course, publications with a reputation, such as the famous New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
Time is of the essence
The great need for information also makes these sources believed to be under pressure to publish more and faster on the pandemic responsible for a global catastrophe. Virologists, epidemiologists or biostatisticians fill in the publications of proposals. The NEJM has published its first article on the subject on January 29. The editorial committee receives from between 20 and 45 proposals daily, seven days a week, explained Tuesday, a spokesman for the review in the swiss newspaper Le Time.
The procedure of validation by the peers has been compressed from several weeks to 48 hours or even less. This fast track had already been experienced during the crises of SARS and Ebola. The Time reminds us of two errors in recent articles, a factual, the other ethical.
“There are different levels of quality in the scientific research, said the editor-in-chief, without naming any specific cases. Some may be short-term, for example to understand which patients develop complications after being infected. These studies talk about the risk factors, but not the effectiveness of a treatment. The majority of the literature that we are seeing in this moment is the retrospective of this kind. Studies on the treatment, it was not much because they take more time. “
The deputy editor in chief adds, recalling that patience is a luxury that scientists have not at this time. “We enter an era of anecdotal evidence or conclusions from a small series,” she said. She gives the example of the anosmia, loss of sense of smell, may be a symptom of infection, according to an information abundantly relayed by the media, scholars or not. “It is good to explain it, since it can have an impact in the first line of treatment. “
Access to these valuable research hot poses another challenge. The foundation of british rule in medicine, the Wellcome Trust, which advocates free access to scientific research, signed at the end of January to 94 publishers, universities and foundations with a commitment to freely distribute their articles on the virus, but also in book reviews and books such as the banks of reusable data. A dozen countries have called for the sharing of scientific information. The publisher Elsevier has released all of its articles on the COVID-19 in mid-march, including those of prestigious publications Lancet and Cell.
“We much more in the era of sharing,” said Ms. Roy. Many journals give free access to their publications, often in disseminating the full text of articles, not just abstracts. This is a positive change that we have noted in these times of pandemic. “