The COVID-19 will curb real estate prices
Richard Buchan Archives, The canadian Press
Compared to other sectors, the real estate market is well positioned, however, to the recovery after the crisis, according to Royal Lepage.
The real estate market had started the year in force before the coronavirus does not cause a pandemic, plunging the global economy into a health crisis. Once the shock had passed, the request, in large part, pent, is expected to boost residential sales in Québec and the impact, in the form of lower prices, would be content, believes Royal LePage.
In his study on the prices of the houses in the first quarter, the brokerage firm real estate holds that the price of the aggregate of homes in the Greater Montreal area has increased by 7.2% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019, registering a second consecutive quarter of growth record for nearly a decade, she wrote. The pandemic of COVID-19, and the containment measures have, however, caused a drop in sales and new listings of properties for sale from mid-march.
Royal LePage cites the Conference Board of Canada, which published in mid-march consumer confidence index quebec in the fall of 31.1 points, the largest decline monthly ever measured in Quebec. “Many unknowns remain as to the economic consequences of this global crisis. and the magnitude of its effects on the real estate market will depend greatly on its duration [ … ], However, with a growing population, a reduced inventory and low interest rates, the housing market is well positioned for recovery compared to other sectors, ” stresses Dominic St-Pierre, vice-president and general manager of Royal LePage for the Quebec region.
The firm is a pent-up demand, while recognizing that buyers and sellers can, depending on the magnitude and time effect of the economic damages suffered, giving their project to a later date the restrictions are removed. But they ” will be many to come back on the market “.
The shock on the price should also be content. For the Greater Montreal, Royal LePage identifies two scenarios. The first provides an economic activity starting to return to normal by the end of the spring, the price of houses in front of then knowing a decline of 0.5% year-on-year by the end of 2020. “If, however, the economy did not resume until the end of the summer, the price could suffer a more pronounced decrease in consumer confidence due to job losses, prolonged, and consequently, a decline in prices which could go up to 3.5 %. This would be the largest decline from one year to the other as the Greater Montreal area have known for the last 50 years. “
Elsewhere in Quebec
Elsewhere, ” the Quebec market is well-positioned to recover from the economic damage […] by the large size of its public sector, jobs from the Laval University and the local health system “. In Gatineau, the effects of the crisis on the price would be limited, ” despite the abrupt slowdown in sales and new listings. In the region, the stability of the employment supported by the sector, government should offset the losses of jobs in the private sector. “
In Sherbrooke, ” even if sales decreased by 15% or 20%, the market could remain to the benefit of the vendors and show little variations in price, given the outstanding performance of the activity before the crisis, and the limited number of properties to sell “.
At Three-Rivers, ” the current situation will certainly decrease in the number of sales will not result in a significant decline in the prices of the properties. The real estate market in Trois-Rivières could, however, return more slowly than elsewhere in Québec according to the magnitude of the job losses, predicts Royal LePage.