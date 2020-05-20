The COVID-19 would have made you paranoid the killer of Nova Scotia
People in front of a memorial, the 22 April last to Portapique
May 19, 2020
Updated on may 20, 2020 to 0h32
The canadian Press
HALIFAX – The reasons given by the police to obtain a search warrant in his investigation on the killer of the Nova Scotia point to a paranoid behaviour and provide details of the exceptional purchases of gasoline by the man who burnt down houses and killed 22 people last month.
In the court document made public Tuesday following a media request, seven witnesses who had met Gabriel Wortman said that they remembered that the killer had spoken of the possession of firearms, or these witnesses had seen the firearms in places like her clinic in Dartmouth, and his property in Portapique, Nova Scotia, nicknamed “the warehouse”.
40 pages offer glimpses of worrying about his rural property, located 44 kilometres west of Truro, where the denturist 51-year-old was receiving friends and kept a well-stocked bar and a collection of motorcycles.
“Sociopath”
A witness, who has met with an agent of the Halifax regional police to make a statement on the 19th of April, described the shooter as a “sociopath” violent one who kept near the fireplace, a gun similar to a machine gun”.
An acquaintance who has visited Wortman stated to the police that he had installed a security system in his warehouse, and he showed its weapons and police cars to its visitors.
The police has previously said that from the night of 18 April, the killer has used accelerators for kindle fire in five communities and has killed people with four semi-automatic weapons that he was not authorized to possess while he was travelling in a replica of police car. He was shot dead by the police before noon on the 19th of April.
In court documents, the witnesses provided figures and additional details – including the two estimates, according to which Wortman was bought for $ 800 of gas.
The e-mails from the killer, written four days before the killing had no idea what was going to happen.
“I currently reside in my cottage in Portapique. I would like to take this a prelude to retirement, unfortunately not able to join …”, tells a message, the last word has been removed by the counsel for the Crown who have made public the document.
Table dark
However, other information collected by the police paint a more pessimistic picture of the state of mind of the killer.
A former work colleague has told that Gabriel Wortman was “paranoid” in the face of the pandemic COVID-19 and that he had experienced an episode of depression.
In the document made public on Tuesday, this former colleague maintains that the killer had spoken of all types of firearms, assault rifles and handguns. The former colleague has also told the police that Wortman was already disguised as a police officer, although dates are not specified in the search warrant.
He also said that Wortman was “disturbed and that he had been severely mistreated in his youth,” adding that he was “very intelligent, that he had been tricked and that he was a psychopath” and was abused by a person whose name has been removed from the document.
Another witness made a statement not dated at the Halifax regional police indicating that he had encountered the shooter in 2011, calling it “controlling” and “paranoid”. The witness said that Wortman had described the ways to get rid of a body in the burning and using chemicals.
Two other witnesses told the police that Gabriel Wortman had been violent in the past, although the context, the dates and details are not included in the court document.
In addition, on 20 April, a person who has sold the supplies that Gabriel Wortman was used to create a badge of the RCMP on his replica of a vehicle described how Wortman had bought several sheets of blue vinyl reflective.
The witness said that the shooter “was a police car that he had purchased at an auction and he wanted to turn it into a police car”.
He said he had told Wortman that “he would be in trouble if he was driving the car with the decals, and Gabriel said that he knew that it would be illegal”.
According to information provided by the common-law wife of the gunman, the violence of the 18th and the 19th of April began when he drank the drink in his warehouse of Portapique and just talk to friends during a video chat.
The police previously stated that the partner had been assaulted but had managed to escape into the woods, where she had hidden the night before talking to the police, Gabriel Wortman to 6: 30 a.m. on April 19.
According to the document, the woman was observed that Wortman had poured gasoline on his chalet and his warehouse and that there were several firearms in the front seat of the replica of the police car he was driving.
She also explained that he knew a member of the RCMP, and that he had one of his uniforms, even if the size was not appropriate. “He had a jacket in fluorescent yellow and it would put the country on the front seat to give the impression that he was a policeman”, she said to investigators.
In the reasons to request the search warrant, the sergente of the RCMP Angela Hawryluk has described how the first two police officers arrived on the scene on the night of April 18, met with a witness wounded man who told them he had been shot by a man in a uniform driving what they thought to be a vehicle for the RCMP.
This witness, who is not identified, said the two police officers that he and another person had noticed a building on fire in Portapique and a police vehicle in a nearby building that burned also. They believed, due to the presence of a police vehicle, an officer of the RCMP was an emergency response.
When they approached, Gabriel Wortman opened fire on them with his handgun and the men fled the scene.
A few minutes later, when they met with officers of the RCMP who arrived on the scene, a witness told them that his “first suspicion was that the shooter was … Gabe (Wortman) because his barn was on fire” and that he had a replica of police car.
The search warrant was sought on 24 April to be able to search various buildings belonging to Wortman. The police state that these buildings have been torched and that the RCMP would require the help of an anthropologist to excavate the sites. The document was made public at the request of a consortium of media, who has claimed in court.
Large parts of the document, including the identity of the witnesses, have been redacted.
The document confirmed the earlier statements of the police according to which Gabriel Wortman was not licensed to possess the firearms that he used, and he had never been in a firearms licence that is valid.