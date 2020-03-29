The Creator of global satellite Internet OneWeb declared bankruptcy
Creator of a global network of satellite Internet OneWeb declared bankruptcy. It is reported N+1. It was planned that the company will be placed in low-earth orbit satellites 650, and 74 units already launched.
With OneWeb, SpaceX was one of two companies that started to create the global groups of satellites to provide Internet access. In accordance with the project OneWeb system will consist of 650 satellites, which will be located in 12 different layers at the altitude of 1200 km.
For the creation of units responsible Airbus Defence and Space. The satellites must communicate with the user terminals, or major overground stations.
Despite a temporary success, OneWeb has announced that are unable to obtain financing, which would launch the remaining satellites and ground stations.
The reason for the bankruptcy the company calls the world economic crisis caused by the pandemic CoV-2.