The creator of On listening is preparing a new series

May 2, 2020 18: 14
WASHINGTON — The writer american, David Simon said Friday that the new series he is preparing, scheduled to be held in Baltimore, will be done without the actors from its hit series On listening (The Wire), thereby contradicting the information given by his co-writer in an interview.
Thursday, writer George Pelecanos, co-writer of On listening, announced in the French magazine Society work on a new project located in Baltimore, with the actors of this successful series of the 2000s, which was already in this city of Maryland known for its violence and poverty.
“With David Simon and Ed Burns [the producer of the series], we set to writing a new project on Baltimore, which will bring together all the actors in the series On listening, “said the writer, noting that this new project would focus “on the police of the city that, in recent years, has had to manage several cases of corruption momentum in its ranks”.
Questioned on Twitter about this ad, David Simon, who still lives in Baltimore, had initially confirmed that this project was “real” but insisted that he would not be a sequel.
Friday, he was keen to add that this new story was in fact “nothing to do with On listening or its actors”, explaining that there had been “a misunderstanding in the translation” of the interview of its co-writer.
“It will not be the same actors, he then said. The same authors, the same city. A different story, different actors. No connection with the universe On listening to that it’s happening in Baltimore and it speaks of the police”, he added, not without insulting the people who do not understand this misunderstanding.
Broadcast on the american channel HBO between 2002 and 2008, On listening is widely regarded as one of the best series of all time.
Tour in Baltimore, it follows the police trying to dismantle trafficking networks of drugs and their interactions with environments, such as the political or the educational system.
The series has often been praised for its realism — David Simon is a former journalist — and the finesse of his analysis of american society.
David Simon has then created other series acclaimed by critics as Treme or The Plot Against America.