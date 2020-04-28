The crisis of the CHSLD has delayed the re-opening of the economy
Photo: iStock
The recovery of the québec economy will go through the sectors of construction and manufacturing production.
The government’s plan Legault to deliver 1.4 million Quebecers at work will be unveiled on Tuesday two weeks later than expected. He was ready to be presented on the 14th of April, the return of the Easter holidays, but the crisis in accommodation centres for long-term care (CHSLD) has changed everything.
“It is clear that it wants to start the economy as quickly as possible, while respecting, of course, the safety rules imposed by public health, was recognized by the minister of Economy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, parliamentary committee on Friday. And, at the same time, it is necessary to anticipate that it was a new world in which we will operate. Consumers will definitely have some behaviors that are very different from what we have seen in the past. “
The recovery of the québec economy will grow by two key sectors : construction and manufacturing. It is these sectors that will have the greatest impact on the creation of wealth “, in the opinion of the minister.
“According to the assumptions that we currently have on the opening of these two projects, we believe that we have a chance at the first or second quarter of 2021 to have a GDP that could be income to the level where it was in the first quarter,” he said.
This recovery will not occur without “an injection of funds from the government, either assistance to companies to overcome the time-or be downright the credit programs to stimulate the economy” through the quebec infrastructure Plan (PQI). The prime minister, Legault has already said last week that it intends to accelerate the construction of the Houses of the elders. This is in addition to the roads, and schools. Education had already earned the lion’s share in the budget 2020, with $ 5.9 billion QDI allocated to the expansion, renovation and construction of school buildings until 2030. The budget which had been presented on the 10 march, three days before the closure of schools, must be revised in June to reflect the loss of revenue and new assistance programs created during the crisis.
“In manufacturing, obviously, one is dependent on the supply chain international, said Mr Fitzgibbon. But I talk to the major contractors, and I think that one is able to leave it soon enough. “The local production of medical equipment, medicines, and food will be part of the priorities.
The government has consulted with 15 collections, more than a thousand people from various sectors of the québec economy, to develop its plan, according to the minister.
Safe return ?
Several questions have been raised about the safety of employees who will have to return to work. “For it to work, the plan of déconfinement, it is necessary that employers and employees have confidence, and to have confidence, I think this is going to be unavoidable, it is the question of tests,” stressed the spokesman of the official opposition in terms of economy, Dominique Anglade.
“Put yourself in the place of employers that have made back their employees,” added liberal mp. If there is one that catches it, it will be necessary to test all of the world. It will be necessary to reassure the people very, very, very quickly. “
The prime minister François Legault has rightly wanted to be reassuring when he was asked during his daily press conference on Monday. “First of all, it is one of the places in the world where, per million population, one tests the most, with Germany, he repeated. One tests three times more than Ontario, all proportions kept. Therefore, we test many already and we will increase the number of tests. And then, for me, it was one of the questions that I asked. Is it that one is assured to have all the necessary equipment for the tests ? It assures me that yes. “
The problems of the supply of swabs and reagent are settled, said the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda. “We have a capacity that can rise rapidly to 15 000 tests “, he said, adding that this number could double with the use of the technique by a PCR test (nucleic acid amplification).
But, beyond the diagnostic tests, there is also the prevention that must be carried out by the standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST). Practical guides on the protection of employees are in the process of development. “It is necessary to ensure that these guides health are applied, said the spokesperson of Québec solidaire in the field of economy, Vincent Marissal. This means that there must be inspections, it also means that it is necessary that there is financial assistance for companies that will re-open it to do not as retail shops re-open, do not know too how to do this and that, finally, they think that they are immune with a bottle of Purell. “
The approximately 300 inspectors from the CNESST will be responsible for the application of new measures of health and safety at work. “Where it’s going to be complicated, it is for the small shops that we do not see, noted the mp solidarity. Just in Montreal, there are 30 000 SMES. There will be no 300 inspectors just to Montreal. “
The spokesperson for the Parti québécois in the field of economy, Martin Ouellet, also doubts that this is enough. “If we take the figure of 200 000 SMES in Quebec that may have a special situation compared to others, I think that it could lack the inspectors, he advanced. There could be a 1-800 line to answer all of these questions and ensure that the employer has all the tools in hand to succeed in déconfinement. “
The minister of Labour, John Ball, had reported to Duty on Friday it had no plans to increase the number of inspectors in the immediate future, but did not add if the need arose.