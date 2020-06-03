The crisis will have a profound impact, writes Monique Leroux
The federal government has asked Monique Leroux chair of the Board on the industrial strategy, the advisory group mandated to produce a diagnostic of the impact of the pandemic in different sectors.
The crisis of the COVID-19 will result in changes in depth on the economy and the factors related to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the environment will play a role as accelerator, insists that Monique Leroux, in which the federal government was asked to preside over the Council on the industrial strategy, the advisory group mandated to produce a diagnostic of the impact of the pandemic in different sectors.
“I do not believe that we will return to a development philosophy in all its forms. I believe that the people realize that major crises in the world can affect how important we are, how we live. We are living with the COVID, except that here we are going to get out of it. But people will understand that in terms of the environment, there are things that we are no longer able to correct it, ” said Ms. Leroux Tuesday during a telephone interview.
I don’t think it will be a burden on the button of January 2020, and say that everything is going to work just as before
— Monique Leroux
“It’s going to lead to a reflection, where people will say, “Wait a minute, here are the things we must do differently. And as to reinvest and relaunch, make it sustainable, ” added the ex-president of Desjardins group from 2008 to 2016.
Ottawa, which has created this Council in the month of may, has unveiled yesterday the names of the ten other members of the group, which includes people in the retail trade, manufacturing, transportation, agri-food, life sciences, high technology and clean technology, tourism and resources. For example, there are Paviter Binning, a director close family Weston (Loblaw, etc), Sylvie Vachon, who directs the Port of Montreal, Rhonda Barnet, the president of Avitus Manufacturing, who build automation systems for factories, and a representative of Suncor.
There would also be the chief science advisor of Canada, and Mona Nemer, the former vice-president, research University of Ottawa, where she was responsible for the laboratory of molecular genetics and cardiac regeneration. The group will hold formal meetings for two weeks from Monday, and will organize consultation forums, possibly two per week, according to Ms. Leroux. The commission will allow Ottawa to have ” an attachment point, of convergence, to be able to refine its scenarios, refine its measures, and obtain theinput as to whether the measures are effective or not, whether they respond to the issues or not “, she said. It will also be the question of ways to prepare for the next stage, in case of a second or third wave, for example.
“I believe that this crisis will come to change a number of things. I don’t think it will be a burden on the button of January 2020, and say that everything is going to work just as before. I think it’s going to be changes in behaviours, attitudes, expectations, whether consumers, citizens or investors, ” said Ms. Leroux. “And so how, in the medium term, we may propose strategies to ensure that our businesses, that Canada is positioned as an open, resilient and robust in this new economic and social context. “
One of the challenges the Council will be to synthesize the information received in the course of its work to identify ” the most effective strategies across sectors, ensure that we have, through our sectoral tables, a view of the whole of canadian economic activity, and be able to come up with items that are practical, useful and actionable “.
Overall, economists predict a surge in economic growth beginning in the third quarter of 2020. In annualized terms, the fall in canadian GDP was 8.2 % in the first quarter. Among the variables for the following things, however, is the impact or not of the second wave.