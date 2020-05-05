The CS of the Capital has eye on municipal buildings for classes


Baptiste Ricard-Châtelain
The Sun
The commission scolaire de la Capitale carefully explores the field of possibilities in the search space where to accommodate the elementary students who will arrive next Monday. Even the municipal buildings could host classes.
“This week, all personnel will be mobilized to provide the logistics”, explains to us, in writing, the communication advisor Véronique Gingras. “Although we are missing data from some schools, we can already predict that, on average, 60% of the students will return to school next Monday. The percentage of attendance provided varies from 40 to around 70%.”
In order to comply with the spacing of 2 meters between each, it will take a lot of space. “If the number of premises is not sufficient, after having maximised the available space in the school (gym, labs, etc), [it will] make sure to find a plan B in another building (local to another primary school nearby, a local of a municipal building or class of a secondary school, whichever is closer to the school).”
Also, the school board evaluates the needs in workforce to : teach all groups of students; ensure disinfection; to provide day care services, morning, afternoon and evening in each of the classes, etc “The situation is evolving hour by hour and human resources must analyze each of the situations.” Difficult, therefore, to say with accuracy how many employees will have to be recalled, hired.
In addition, adds Ms. Gingras, it will be necessary to continue the education to old.
In the list of tasks to be performed quickly : “Evaluation of needs and assignment of personnel necessary to ensure the teaching (in the classroom or at distance), both at the elementary, secondary, vocational training and adult education.”
School transport, which will not be offered the noon, because in addition to a few headaches.
Not for all
Véronique Gingras reminds us that the school will not be open to all. “Prohibition to any person (student or school staff) with symptoms of the COVID-19 to attend school, and for a period of 14 days.”
“School attendance is not recommended to anyone (student or school staff) who have a vulnerability in terms of health (chronic disease, severe immune suppression, pregnancy or breastfeeding, over the age of 60 years or more) before September 2020.”
Health measures are put in place for the start of Monday:
– Comply with a social distancing of 2 meters between the students and members of staff
– Limited to a maximum of 15 students in one class (the rule of detachment prevails, so there could be less than 15 students per class).
– Limit trips, the groupings and the risk of contamination by the following means:
– Prohibit the movement of parents and visitors in schools
– Close down the common places such as laboratories, the school library (which could, however, be converted to a classroom in need).
– The children will be assigned to a single room in the school. Will take place at both services to support teaching, dinners, services of custody, to the extent possible.
– Schedules adjusted for (e.g. : access to the playground turns)
– Upon the arrival of the children, and during the recess, children will remain in sub-groups (a maximum of 15 children) and not engage in games with the other sub-groups. Access to the module of games is still prohibited.
– Regular maintenance to ensure the safety of the premises
– Awareness of hand hygiene and cough etiquette
Hand washing frequent and mandatory for all
– For classes where the social distancing may not always be respected (in classes of students with major handicaps or behavioral manifestations associated with other issues, for example), specific guidelines and protective equipment will be provided (we are waiting to receive this week, recommendations in respect of these guidelines, as well as personal protective equipment for certain clients).
– Each school will be equipped with an emergency kit that contains masks, gloves, eye protection, a re-sealable bag, and a tracksuit (blouse) and a hydroalcoholic solution. This kit can be used by staff if a student presents influenza-like symptoms of can be similar to those of the COVID-19 in the course of the day.