The cultural industries concerned not to qualify for the assistance program federal

“The cancellation of the festivals is staring us in the nose, there is the threat of a summer without shows: it is already necessary to think about after,” says the executive director of ADISQ, Solange Drouin.
If cultural enterprises private will be eligible for the gigantic plan of wage subsidy the federal government, several wondered on Wednesday how it will be possible to meet an eligibility criteria basic : to make the proof of loss of income for a given month.
“It doesn’t seem at all suited to industries that have revenues cyclical,” said Hélène Messier, p.-d. g. of the Association québécoise de la production media (AQPM), which represents some 150 companies in the field of audiovisual.
The plan presented Wednesday by the federal minister of Finance provides that the eligibility for the wage subsidy (75 % of the salary of the employees) is ” usually determined by the change of the monthly income of an employer “. For example, to qualify for the first tranche of the grant, a company must prove that its revenues in march 2020 was at least 30 % lower than march, 2019.
For a business whose revenues are relatively stable from one month to another or from one year to another, this step will not be necessarily complicated. “But for a company that has income sporadic, which arrive from time to time, as and as the projects progress, [or that the tax credits are cashed out], it’s going to be hard to qualify “, is afraid of Hélène Messier.
The same concern animates the Association québécoise de l’industrie du disque, du spectacle et de la vidéo (ADISQ), which represents nearly 250 companies. “I think that this criterion of 30 % [compared on a specific month of the last year] will ensure that few of our companies will be able to benefit,” says the executive director, Solange Drouin.
She illustrates : “It is possible that in march last the artists of a company [of production] were in creation. There was then no income. But this year, march should be a big month for this company. The crisis breaks really her momentum, but she will not be able to justify having lost 30 % compared to last year… “
Similarly, she said, the architecture of the grant plan risk of penalizing companies that were in growth, which will also be placed in front of the comparative, which do not reflect the reality. The minister Bill Morneau has argued that the federal government cannot be flexible and that there will be able to consider other ways to measure loss.
Public funding
The Association nationale des éditeurs de livres (ANEL), which includes a hundred of publishing houses, was more reassured that the AQPM or ADISQ in the end of the day. “There was concern at the outset that businesses that receive public funds are not eligible, said in an interview, the director-general, Richard Prior. But it was confirmed that it was targeted to enterprises whose workforce is already paid by the federal government. We are not talking about subsidies, such as those that support the cultural sector. “
Mr Prior believes that publishers will not have a “particular problem” with the rule of 30 %. “They can keep close track of their sales for the week. So I think we can draw parallels ” with the figures of 2019.
That said, regardless of whether a business qualifies in the framework of the plan of wage subsidy — which will allow him to avoid laying off its employees, the challenges will remain whole for the different cultural industries, to prevent the patronesses of the AQPM and ADISQ.
“There has been a rapid response and wise institutions and government departments to do out of liquidity, accelerate the payment of subsidies, access to credit, highlights Solange Drouin. But the cancellation of festivals is staring us in the nose, there is the threat of a summer without shows : it is already necessary to think of the after. “
Like many others, the enterprises of the cultural sector are still struggling to measure the impact of the crisis of the COVID-19, which resulted in the suspension of the filming in progress, the cancellation or postponement of the shows, the closure of libraries, etc, The SODEC (Société de développement des entreprises culturelles du Québec) is currently conducting a consultation in order to document in real time the effects of the crisis, so as to inform future decisions.
The challenges are major : according to the data of the last budget, quebec, the cultural sector, there were 166,000 jobs in 2017 — or 3.9% of the jobs in the province and contributed $ 11 billion to the quebec economy.