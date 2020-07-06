The dalai lama is celebrating its 85 years with a first album
The dalai lama celebrated Monday, his 85th birthday by releasing his first album, <em>Inner World</em>.
July 6, 2020 at 14h36
NEW DELHI — “Wisdom”, “Compassion”, “Courage”… The dalai lama has celebrated Monday, his 85th birthday by releasing his first album, Inner World, where he recites mantras and buddhist teachings on a background of meditative music.
Available on Youtube and the platforms of online music, this album of eleven songs, alternating between tibetan and English, is the fruit of five years of work with the musician in new zealand Junelle Kunin, a disciple, who persuaded her to embark on this project.
The recording sessions took place between the home of the artist in Auckland and the residence of the dalai lama in Dharamsala (northern India), where the tibetan spiritual leader living in exile for 60 years.
“The purpose of my life is to serve as much as I can,” said the dalai lama on the official website of his album. “Music can help people in a way that I can’t,” he adds.
The Nobel peace prize in 1989, has written numerous best-sellers, been depicted in multiple hollywood films, but there was little ventured into the world of music.
“He had a very clear vision of this project and there is a lot involved,” said Junelle Kunin, who co-produced the album with her husband, Abraham, to Radio New Zealand.
“This is not a religious project, although there are mantras. It’s really just a work to do good for people. So I’ve been thinking about what we need in our everyday life — the courage, healing and so on — and that is the path that we have followed”, she said.
The album includes a collaboration with the sitariste indian Anoushka Shankar. Its revenue will go to a foundation of the dalai lama. The CD version, which will include a booklet, to be released on the 28th of August.