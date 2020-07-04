Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, of regular to Cannes, where they again obtained the first prize with <em>The young Ahmed</em>, the implementation of the scene.
Share
July 1, 2020
Updated 4 July 2020 to 4h23
Share
The Dardenne brothers : a Portrait of the young fanatic in the fire
Eric Moreault
The Sun
PARIS — What is it that pushes a teenager of 13 years wanting to kill his teacher in the name of Allah? This fundamental question, that of radical terrorism, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne have sought to present it unvarnished and without judgment in The young Ahmed, prix de la mise en scene at Cannes 2019. A hot topic which the friendly brothers were freely discussed in an interview with The Sun in Paris, last January.
Q what gave you the impetus? Is this a terrorist attack in particular?
JPD Multiple attacks. It is a character which it was thought, then there was Charlie Hebdo, the Bataclan, Brussels [at the airport]. Our characters always come from the present reality that surrounds us. We said : “it must be done.” (laughter) and We thought about a lot. This is when you have found the character of the young that it has really started. Our idea from the beginning, to measure the fanaticism of our character, it was to see if we can out — and not the other way around: how one becomes a fanatic.
Q This film would have been entitled to The outstretched hands. This is the story of a young indoctrinated, which is no longer able to see all the hands that are outstretched to help him to extricate himself from his prison of ideology.
LD It has lost the relation with the other, since he has permission to kill in the name of the property represented by his or her religion. All hands, except those who are like him, are the hands of enemies, it is necessary to convert willingly or by force.
Q The research have been many to dig into the topic?
JPD Much. There is a belgian police officer, Algerian origin and a muslim, who saw coming what happened. He has we are told a lot about the behaviour of young people, and parents. Then educators, judges, youth, families and internet sites. The survey was long. He had read the Quran also.
Q It had to be complicated enough to find an interpreter to Ahmed?
LD We said, like you, that it would be difficult to find parents who accept that their son plays the role, especially if they are of the muslim faith. Then we chose Idir [Ben Addi]. We read the script to the parents and we met. His mother said that he had cried in reading it and realized what it was. What has made him afraid at the beginning, it is that people do not manage to make the difference between the kid who plays and the one in real life.