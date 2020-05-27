The daredevils of the parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière is subject to a fine
Sunday, a man called Shawn Gourrand has posted on YouTube and Facebook a video where we see him jump from the bridge suspended above the river Boiler.
May 27, 2020 14h34
Updated at 15h48
Marc Allard
The Sun
The daredevil who jumped off the bridge suspended above the river, at the parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, is expected to receive a fine from 150 to 1000$.
“The information criminals will try to identify the individual, and there is a finding of a violation that could be sent,” says Maxime Pelletier, spokesman for the police Department of the City of Lévis (SPVL).
Tuesday, The Sun reported that a man called Shawn Gourrand posted Sunday on YouTube and Facebook a video where we see him jump from the bridge on the river Boiler, a height of 23 metres.
On YouTube, the video had been viewed more than 89 509 times on Tuesday afternoon, prompting numerous admiring comments or dirty.
The SPVL has deterred Tuesday those who would like to mimic the “cliff-jumper”, the warning against the risk of serious injury and even death related to this jump.
Maxime Pelletier recalls that article 19 of the regulation on the peace and good order of the City of Lévis “prohibits any person in a public place : to climb, or climb on a statue, a building, an infrastructure, a wall, a roof, a tree, a fence, a lamppost, or any other equipment or movable or immovable property”.
The fine set for this offence ranges from 150 to 1000 $. It can vary depending on the severity of the offence. The City of Lévis examines the record to decide the specific amount of the ticket.