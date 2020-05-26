The daredevils plunge off the bridge and cliffs in the parc des Chutes-de-la-Boilers [VIDEO]
The daredevils plunge off the bridge and cliffs in the parc des Chutes-de-la-Boilers [VIDEO]
Marc Allard
The Sun
Fans of “cliff-jumping” jump from the bridge and cliffs in the Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, putting their lives at risk to impress the social networks or their friends.
Sunday, a man called Shawn Gourrand has posted on YouTube and Facebook a video where we see him jump from the bridge suspended above the river Boiler.
The video is shot with multiple camera angles. We see, among others, the “cliff-jumper” climbing over the fence of the bridge. A young woman who accompanies him saying “sometimes, good luck”. And the daredevil made a jump of 23 metres into the river.
The same day, in the afternoon, several teens were seen jumping off a cliff bordering the river on the side of the small hydroelectric power plant of the Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière.
“When I saw them, I said to myself : “they do it for real.” […] This is really dangerous!” told the Sun a witness who wished to remain anonymous.
The video of Shawn Gourrand has been provided to the investigators of the police Department of the City of Lévis (SPVL), which analyze the folder, says Maxime Pelletier, spokesman for the SPVL.
For the moment, the police force of Lévis “wants to deter any person who might be tempted to do this kind of maneuver, says Mr. Pelletier. It is extremely dangerous to the depth of the water, which is constantly changing. While jumping, either an infrastructure or a notch of rock, can cause very serious injuries or even death.”
The police de Lévis had not received notification about teenagers who have jumped off the cliff, says Maxime Pelletier. The spokesperson ensures that employees of the City of Lévis provide monitoring of the Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, where this type of jumping is prohibited.
