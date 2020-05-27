The daredevils plunge off the bridge and cliffs in the parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière [VIDEO]
Sunday, a man called Shawn Gourrand has posted on YouTube and Facebook a video where we see him jump from the bridge suspended above the river Boiler.
Share
May 26, 2020 17h32
Updated at 20: 32
Share
The daredevils plunge off the bridge and cliffs in the parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière [VIDEO]
Marc Allard
The Sun
Fans of “cliff-jumping” jump from the bridge and cliffs in the Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, putting their lives at risk to impress the social networks or their friends.
Sunday, a man called Shawn Gourrand has posted on YouTube and Facebook a video where we see him jump from the bridge suspended above the river Boiler.
The video is shot with multiple camera angles. We see, among others, the “cliff-jumper” climbing over the fence of the bridge. A young woman who accompanies him saying “sometimes, good luck”. And the daredevil made a jump of 23 metres into the river.
The same day, in the afternoon, several teens were seen jumping off a cliff bordering the river on the side of the small hydroelectric power plant of the Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière.
“When I saw them, I said to myself : “they do it for real.” […] This is really dangerous!” told the Sun a witness who wished to remain anonymous.
The video of Shawn Gourrand has been provided to the investigators of the police Department of the City of Lévis (SPVL), which analyze the folder, says Maxime Pelletier, spokesman for the SPVL.
For the moment, the police force of Lévis “wants to deter any person who might be tempted to do this kind of maneuver, says Mr. Pelletier. It is extremely dangerous to the depth of the water, which is constantly changing. While jumping, either an infrastructure or a notch of rock, can cause very serious injuries or even death.”
The police de Lévis had not received notification about teenagers who have jumped off the cliff, says Maxime Pelletier. The spokesperson ensures that employees of the City of Lévis provide monitoring of the Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, where this type of jumping is prohibited.
On Facebook, friends of Shawn Gourrand put other comrades in the challenge of surpassing the jump of Mr. Gourrand : “beat her ! [sic], has written a two. Another was in admiration: “Shawn gourrand serious I really want to do (I already have what that sault to my credit also. (sic),” commented another.
On YouTube, the video had already been viewed more than 51 000 times on Tuesday evening. Some of the comments, however, were more severe. “Innocent….. After that it’s going to burst into tears because the barrier is going to be higher, to protect the thick-as-you”, which display their feats “for a few clicks [sic],” commented another User.
It has not been possible to speak with Shawn Gourrand, Tuesday evening. Su YouTube, Mr. Gourrand himself has justified his jump, arguing with its critics that it accepts the risk of dying very young or becoming disabled, which “exceeds a complement to their mental capacity”.
Last year, Mr. Gourrand had also been filmed while he climbed the bridge of Quebec city and Île d’orléans.