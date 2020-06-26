The Davis Cup is officially postponed to 2021
Photo: Manu Fernandez, Associated Press
Félix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Davis cup in 2019. Canada was lost to Spain.
The Davis Cup 2020 has been postponed to next year, announced the organisers of the event, Kosmos Tennis and the international tennis Federation, by way of a press release on Friday morning.
“The decision to postpone the event comes after an analysis of three months of logistical challenges and considerable regulatory that have arisen as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus and all hosting scenarios potential, the health and safety of all persons involved is of paramount importance “, could one read in the press release.
The 18 teams who had already qualified for the finals of this year — including Canada — will participate in the final in 2021. The president of Kosmos, the ex-player of soccer star Gerard Pique, has not hidden his disappointment.
“We do not know how the situation will evolve in each nation qualified, or if the travel restrictions in Spain will remain sufficiently relaxed, he said. In addition, it is always impossible to predict the health situation in November and ensure the safety of those who will go to Madrid. “
This is the extent of the competition which has forced the organizers of the event have to refer to it.
“The event was host to over 90 athletes with support teams, and thousands of supporters, employees, staff, partners and other stakeholders from countries around the world, each at a different stage of the fight against the pandemic “, a-t-it is first recalled.
“The challenges related to the organisation of a mass gathering of this size, for an international competition, in a venue covered, are considerable due to the pandemic, both in the current circumstances than those that are advertised “, a-t-is added in the press release.
Canada had lost in the final of the competition last year ahead of Spain, which counted in its ranks Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista-Agut, among others. It was a first for Canada in the final of the competition centennial.
The final of the Davis Cup will take place in Madrid, Spain, effective November 22, 2021.
The final phase of the Fed Cup, which was held in April, is now scheduled to be held from 13 to 18 April 2021, still in Budapest.
With Agence France-Presse